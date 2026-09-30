30 Settembre 2026

/ Home/INTERNET/Huawei presenta Peerium per unire un milione di processori

La notizia in sintesi Huawei ha presentato l’architettura Peerium durante HUAWEI CONNECT del 17 settembre.

L’azienda afferma che l’architettura può far operare un milione di processori come un solo computer.

È in distribuzione e test un SuperCluster con 256.000 schede di calcolo.

La fornitura su larga scala di Ascend 950DT è prevista tra fine anno e inizio 2027.

Huawei ha illustrato a Shanghai la propria architettura di calcolo Peerium, progettata per collegare fino a un milione di processori e farli lavorare come un unico sistema. La presentazione è avvenuta durante HUAWEI CONNECT, il 17 settembre, nel corso di un incontro con la stampa internazionale al quale hanno partecipato Eric Xu, presidente di turno di Huawei, e Liao Heng, chief scientist di HiSilicon.

Secondo quanto comunicato dall’azienda attraverso Media OutReach Newswire, l’architettura è alla base dell’Atlas 950 SuperPoD, sistema costruito sui chip Ascend 950. Huawei ha inoltre riferito di stare distribuendo e testando un SuperCluster dotato di 256.000 schede di calcolo. I materiali allegati alla comunicazione accompagnano l’annuncio.

Peerium e UnifiedBus

Il progetto punta a superare la tradizionale organizzazione master-slave dei sistemi informatici. Peerium utilizza parallelismo annidato, indirizzamento unificato della memoria e connessioni peer-to-peer tra componenti. Per realizzare questa infrastruttura Huawei ha sviluppato UnifiedBus, un bus ad alta velocità basato su un protocollo aperto, destinato a connettere Cpu, Npu, memoria, Ssd, schede di interfaccia e switch.

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Huawei aveva già presentato l’anno precedente la roadmap dei chip Ascend, con le serie 950, 960 e 970 e i sistemi SuperPoD e SuperCluster, oltre all’apertura del protocollo UnifiedBus. Quest’anno l’attenzione si è concentrata sull’Ascend 950 e sul relativo SuperPoD, destinato soprattutto all’addestramento dei modelli di intelligenza artificiale.

Interpellato sulla configurazione da 256.000 schede, Liao Heng ha collegato le dimensioni del sistema alla crescita dei modelli fondamentali e ai vincoli infrastrutturali dei data center cinesi.

256,000 or roughly 200k, this number is not an arbitrary number. First of all, the purpose of these large clusters is for training. It has a hardware infrastructure that can support the training of foundation models, which today are already in the 5T parameter range. Over the next two years, there will be roughly 6 or 7 frontier AI labs in China, and all will aim at training foundation language models of sizes ranging from 10 to 40 trillion parameters. These numbers kind of match up to the memory capacity and the size of the SuperPoD. So you need such a scale of infrastructure to train these models. The second thing is that in China, most data centers have a national plan on this power grid. So 200,000 is a relatively conservative number, given the design of the power delivery system in a single autonomous zone and single data center campus. As I said, everybody must be quite familiar with the AI model race that’s happening across the globe. And in China, there are at least 3 or 4 tier-1 players that are already well recognized and have achieved tier-1 status.

Liao Heng, chief scientist di HiSilicon, ha risposto così alla domanda sulle dimensioni del SuperPoD e sulla domanda di mercato.

Forniture e addestramento

Xu ha distinto le applicazioni delle diverse versioni del chip: Ascend 950PR è stato immesso sul mercato soprattutto per l’inferenza, mentre i SuperPoD con Ascend 950DT sono indicati per l’addestramento. La disponibilità del 950DT dipenderà dalla capacità produttiva.

For the Ascend 950, we first launched the 950PR to the market. It’s primarily used for AI inference, and currently the total volume of supply available in the market is not very big. The SuperPoDs based upon the Ascend 950DT are mainly used for AI training. Right now, they are under testing, and their large-scale supply will start at the end of this year or early next year. We are having extensive dialogues and discussions with AI model providers. The testing result of using the Ascend 950DT for training is pretty good. I believe that starting from next year, a lot of AI model training will be based upon SuperPoDs that use the Ascend 950DT. I think at the end of the day, it’s not about how hard we are going to push model providers, but about how much supply capacity we will have. We can only supply based on how much that’s produced. And we hope the value chain will expand its capacity faster to increase supply.

Eric Xu, presidente di turno di Huawei, ha risposto così alla domanda sui piani per favorire l’uso dei chip Ascend da parte dei fornitori cinesi di modelli.

Nel confronto con i giornalisti, Xu ha anche affrontato il tema della gestione dei rischi legati allo sviluppo dell’intelligenza artificiale e le differenze tra il mercato cinese e quello statunitense.

We need to look at the level and cadence of AI development in China and the US. AI models in China are largely open-source models and their progress is relatively transparent. If we look at the mainstream model providers in the US, they have more computing power, so maybe only they themselves know where they are in terms of the level of sophistication of their models. The market feeling about AI risks might be weaker in China than in the US. Model providers in China need to speed up their pace to reach a level where they could also feel the risks from AI development. And then, maybe they will feel the same as the leading US model providers. But I always believe that we need to strike a balance between driving AI development and managing AI risks. At the very least, the bottom line is we need to ensure AI for good, not AI for evil.

Eric Xu, presidente di turno di Huawei, ha risposto così alle domande sulle richieste di rallentare lo sviluppo dell’AI avanzate negli Stati Uniti.

Mercati esteri e autosufficienza

Sull’eventuale espansione internazionale dell’Atlas 950 SuperPoD, Huawei ha indicato la capacità produttiva come limite principale. L’azienda ha riferito di condurre test e forniture limitate in alcuni Paesi, senza piani per un’espansione strutturata fuori dalla Cina.

Since we don’t have enough capacity to even satisfy the demand in China, we don’t have plans to expand to the international market in a fully-fledged way. But indeed, there are several countries that have very strong demand. We are doing some testing, and we are providing some supply to those countries, but the volume is quite limited. Right now, it’s pretty hard to collect data about the market share of NVIDIA in China. But based on the data we have collected, Ascend has surpassed NVIDIA. China’s push for chip self-sufficiency is an inevitable path forward. China is a country of 1.4 billion people and it’s an industrial powerhouse, so the way people work and live is closely tied to chips. Chinese people have a keen sense of urgency, and will not accept a future in which others decide whether or not we can have access to certain products. Even though our chips may be less advanced, at least their supply is assured, so that you don’t have to worry about chip supply day in and day out. I think that’s certainly the path forward. For the Chinese government, for the domestic industry, and for Huawei, the path forward is undoubtedly to push for full self-sufficiency in terms of chips and the entire semiconductor value chain. We also believe this will become a reality sooner or later.

Eric Xu, presidente di turno di Huawei, ha risposto così alle domande sui mercati internazionali, sulla quota di mercato cinese e sull’autosufficienza nella filiera dei semiconduttori.

La trascrizione completa della sessione di domande e risposte è disponibile nella newsroom multimediale. Il comunicato è stato diffuso tramite EQS News; il contenuto originale della nota e il collegamento per annullare l’iscrizione sono inclusi nella distribuzione del notiziario.