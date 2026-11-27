27 Novembre 2026

/ Home/TOKENIZZAZIONE - RWA - BLOCKCHAIN/Spot–Futures Arbitrage Explained | ArbitrageScanner x CoinW Event

Spot–futures arbitrage looks for a price difference between an asset and its futures contract. A trader may buy the asset on spot and short the futures leg. Position size, funding, and liquidation risk can change the outcome even when the initial spread looks attractive.

ArbitrageScanner and CoinW are hosting Liquidity Whales Hookah Night on November 30 in Dubai, a private Blockchain Life Week side event ahead of Blockchain Life Dubai 2026.

Liquidity Whales Night: What It Is and Who It’s For

Liquidity Whales Hookah Night is a private gathering for crypto whales, founders, and investors. The organizers timed it to coincide with Blockchain Life so guests could ease into the conference in a relaxed setting, share market insights, discuss deals, and meet the people behind the capital before the forum opens.

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The event will take place on November 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. local time at Myata Platinum Premium Lounge in Dubai.

Guests are selected based on their profiles. The party will bring together:

VIP traders with at least $5 million in capital,

KOLs and representatives of media outlets and major platforms,

owners of Tier 1 crypto funds and private investors,

crypto projects backed by top investors,

ArbitrageScanner clients and leading arbitrage traders.

What Guests Can Expect

It’s a party, so in place of conference talks, guests can look forward to:

a live performance by a top rapper, exclusive to Liquidity Whales Night guests,

signature cocktails and house-made canapés,

networking with industry leaders,

a private, upscale venue with a futuristic design where guests can relax and have private conversations.

The dress code is Futuristic Elegance: futuristic styling, blue, and neon.

How to Attend Liquidity Whales Night

All tickets are free, but the organizers review and approve each application manually.

Open the event page on Luma: luma.com/ulssvqko. Choose your ticket type. The Standard Pass (General) offers free admission to Blockchain Life attendees, with limited availability. The VIP Pass is issued by personal invitation. Media partners, funds, and projects can also apply by selecting the MEDIA Partner or Assets/VC/Project ticket type. If you’re applying for a VIP ticket, briefly explain why your application should be approved.

A ticket is required for entry, and the organizers reserve the right to refuse admission.

The Organizers: ArbitrageScanner.io and CoinW

ArbitrageScanner’s Spot–Futures and Perpetuals Tools

ArbitrageScanner is an ecosystem of tools for crypto arbitrage and on-chain analytics. It monitors over 40 centralized and decentralized exchanges, finds spreads between spot and futures markets, and sends ready-to-use opportunities showing what to buy, where to buy it for less, and where to sell it for more. Alexey Khitrov, the party organizer and CEO of ArbitrageScanner, is an entrepreneur who has founded a number of successful projects.

Key Advantages of ArbitrageScanner:

DEX Support. The scanner tracks spreads across centralized exchanges and on decentralized exchanges, where the biggest price differences are currently found.

The scanner tracks spreads across centralized exchanges and on decentralized exchanges, where the biggest price differences are currently found. Security. The service doesn’t ask for exchange API keys and has no access to your funds. Every trade remains under your control.

The service doesn’t ask for exchange API keys and has no access to your funds. Every trade remains under your control. Automated Arbitrage with an AI Agent. The AI agent looks for opportunities around the clock based on predefined rules, opens trades on its own, and keeps records. The team handles the entire setup, with seven days from payment to launch.

The AI agent looks for opportunities around the clock based on predefined rules, opens trades on its own, and keeps records. The team handles the entire setup, with seven days from payment to launch. ArbitrageScanner API. Ready-to-use arbitrage opportunities from over 60 CEXs and DEXs, with a response time of 0.14 seconds. You can feed them into your own bot, website, or Telegram channel without spending months integrating exchanges. The first three days are free, with pricing starting at $29 after that. Full details are on the website.

Ready-to-use arbitrage opportunities from over 60 CEXs and DEXs, with a response time of 0.14 seconds. You can feed them into your own bot, website, or Telegram channel without spending months integrating exchanges. The first three days are free, with pricing starting at $29 after that. Full details are on the website. Training and Community. Every subscriber gets free training valued at $200–$400 and access to a private chat with arbitrage traders from around the world.

Every subscriber gets free training valued at $200–$400 and access to a private chat with arbitrage traders from around the world. Affiliate Program. Earn up to 50% on every sale. Each customer you refer is attributed to you for life, with payouts in USDT and no fees or limits.

Earn up to 50% on every sale. Each customer you refer is attributed to you for life, with payouts in USDT and no fees or limits. White Label. Get a copy of the service on your own domain in under four days. You pay only for API access, starting at $19,999.

ArbitrageScanner Reviews and Case Studies. In the BLOCK case study, ArbitrageScanner says its Perpetuals Screener identified a gap between spot and futures on Gate. The team describes buying spot, shorting futures, and entering in portions. It also notes that using 2× leverage reduced the capital needed for the short while increasing liquidation risk. The example gives readers more detail on how the two legs were managed. We consider ArbitrageScanner the best crypto arbitrage tool for reviewing setups like this and recommend testing its spot–futures filters before considering a trade.

CoinW — an Exchange for Futures and Copy Trading

CoinW is a global crypto exchange with more than 20 million registered users. It offers spot trading, futures, and automated copy trading on a single platform.

Why Traders Choose CoinW:

A Top-Three Futures Exchange. CoinGecko ranks CoinW among the three largest derivatives exchanges, with 387 perpetual contracts and leverage of up to 200x.

CoinGecko ranks CoinW among the three largest derivatives exchanges, with 387 perpetual contracts and leverage of up to 200x. Five Copy Trading Modes. You can replicate trades from traders and on-chain wallets without placing every order manually.

You can replicate trades from traders and on-chain wallets without placing every order manually. Smart Money. Copy trades from wallets with publicly verifiable track records and pay no profit-sharing fee. You pay only standard trading fees and funding.

FAQ

When and where is Liquidity Whales Night?

November 30, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Myata Platinum Premium Lounge in Dubai, one day before Blockchain Life Dubai 2026.

How much does it cost to attend?

All tickets are free, but the organizers approve each application. Spaces are limited.

Who can attend the party?

The Standard Pass is available to Blockchain Life attendees. The VIP Pass is issued by personal invitation to partners, KOLs, clients, media outlets, funds, and projects.

What’s the dress code?

Futuristic Elegance: a futuristic look, blue, and neon.

What is ArbitrageScanner’s automated arbitrage?

It’s a system where an AI agent finds arbitrage opportunities based on your rules, opens trades, and keeps records. The ArbitrageScanner team sets up and launches the entire system in seven days.

Do I need to share my exchange API keys with ArbitrageScanner?

No. Neither the scanner nor the API requires access to your exchange accounts.

Conclusion

Liquidity Whales Night, hosted by CoinW and ArbitrageScanner, is one of the main side events of Blockchain Life Week in Dubai. It’s a chance to meet traders, funds, and founders in an informal setting before the conference starts and learn how experienced market participants make money in crypto without trading manually. Apply on Luma before all the spots are taken.

If you can’t attend the event, start with the organizers’ tools. Try the ArbitrageScanner API free for three days, talk to the team about setting up automated arbitrage, or subscribe to the scanner. Even if you’re a beginner, the team will teach you everything you need to know. For Smart Money copy trading, sign up on CoinW.