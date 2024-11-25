Dogecoin torna protagonista: la celebrità festeggia il suo nuovo milionario status

, , , , and tags.

Glauber Contessoto bought into Dogecoin at just the right time. Inspired by tech billionaire Elon Musk’s endorsement of the dog-themed memecoin, the 37-year old spent his life savings and maxed out credit cards to buy $250,000 worth in February 2021. His family and friends worried he was making a big mistake but, just two months later, he became a millionaire. As Dogecoin took off in mid-2021, Contessoto’s holdings ballooned to $3 million, and he parlayed his good fortune into a sizable internet following under the handle “SlumDOGE millionaire.” The good times didn’t last, however, as Dogecoin plummeted from $0.53 to $0.06, leading Conessoto to lose both his millions and his celebrity status. But he didn’t sell. He remained convinced that Dogecoin, and his social media accounts, would make their way back into the spotlight—and he was right. Amid the current crypto boom, Dogecoin is soaring again and Contessoto’s fortune has grown back to more than $2 million. While he plans to sell a portion of it this time, he is still confident in the future of Dogecoin. “Dogecoin, to me, it was always a conviction play… Once I dove into cryptocurrency, bitcoin, blockchain technology, and ultimately Doge, I was like, wow, this is a technology that’s not only here to stay, it’s going to thrive in the future,” Contessoto told Fortune. When Fortune sought to verify the size of Contessoto’s investments, he declined to share his wallet address, saying that he doesn’t want people to know exactly how much Dogecoin he has but that it is over 5 million. He also provided this screenshot. Contessoto provided this screenshot of his wallet showing he has over $2 million worth of Dogecoin. Courtesy of Glauber Contessoto After three lackluster years, Dogecoin has grown over 200% in the last month boosted by President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-crypto platform and Musk’s appointment to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or D.O.G.E.—a nod to the billionaire’s favorite crypto. Becoming the SlumDOGE Millionaire When Contessoto splurged on Dogecoin, he was looking for ways to change his life. Upon googling “How to become a millionaire?” he found that most successful people have multiple streams of income and decided to start investing. Intrigued by the explosive price action of crypto and Musk’s fascination with Dogecoin, Contessoto risked it all on the Shiba Inu–themed memecoin. “Not only is this Dogecoin thing catchy, trendy, and I can see it gaining traction with millennials…but now we also have the richest man in the world that’s also a big fan of it,” he said. Contessoto saw something in Dogecoin that was missing from most other cryptocurrencies: a familiar face. Popularized in 2013, the doge meme—a sassy orange Shiba Inu giving the side eye—is among the most ubiquitous internet memes, recognizable to almost any Gen Zer or millennial. He started posting YouTube videos, documenting how long it would take for him to become a millionaire. As his wallet grew, he gained hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and Twitter. The future of Dogecoin When his wealth suddenly evaporated, many of his followers turned on him. Some were upset that they lost money investing in Dogecoin on his advice, and others made fun of him for continuing to hold. “Part of the reason why I didn’t sell was because I thought, in some weird way, it would have been hypocritical for me to tell everyone Dogecoin is the future…and then turn around and sell on everyone after I tell them to buy it,” he said. The other reason he held on was because he truly believed that Dogecoin would rally again. Contessoto recognizes that Dogecoin’s appeal is in its branding, connecting internet memes and pop culture with blockchain technology in a way no other coin has. While Dogecoin may never be a store of value the same way as Bitcoin, Contessoto sees it as a gateway into the complicated world of crypto for new investors who are unfamiliar with the technology and its use cases. “It’s like, you’re going to a party where you don’t know a single person, and then you recognize somebody from your class,” Contessoto said. “You feel comfortable. It’s like, oh, I can get behind this. I totally understand this.” Now that Dogecoin is tied to Musk’s efforts to curtail government spending, the coin will be brought to mind upon every mention of the tech billionaire and the Department of Government Efficiency. It has secured a lasting place in our culture that, Contessoto says, will continue to drive adoption of crypto more broadly. “It’s one of those things like, I’m betting on the relevance of this. I’m betting on how big and how massive this becomes as a cultural icon,” Contessoto said. ” language=”Italiano” heading=”h2″].06, facendogli perdere gran parte del suo capitale. Tuttavia, Contessoto non ha mai ceduto alla tentazione di vendere le sue partecipazioni. La sua fiducia in Dogecoin si è dimostrata infondata, poiché oggi il valore delle sue criptovalute è nuovamente oltre milioni. Durante il periodo di flessione, molti dei suoi sostenitori si sono allontanati, criticandolo per la sua scelta di mantenere Dogecoin. Nonostante questo, Contessoto ha mantenuto la sua posizione, convinto che il mercato avrebbe ritrovato vigore. Infatti, il recente boom di Dogecoin ha superato il 200% nel giro di un mese, grazie a eventi come il supporto di figure di spicco e l’associazione del meme coin al nuovo Department of Government Efficiency, guidato da Elon Musk. Contessoto ha testimoniato chiaramente la sua fiducia nell’andamento del Dogecoin, affermando: “Dogecoin, per me, è sempre stata una scommessa convinta… Ho capito che questa tecnologia non solo è destinata a rimanere, ma prospererà in futuro.” La fiducia di Contessoto non è infondata; il ritorno di Dogecoin nel contesto delle criptovalute ha riacceso l’interesse, dimostrando che la memecoin è ben lungi dall’essere una semplice bolla. La sua resilienza e l’adattamento ai cambiamenti di mercato offrono una lezione fondamentale: nel mondo delle criptovalute, le sorprese sono all’ordine del giorno, e la perseveranza può ripagare ampiamente. Dalla povertà alla ricchezza: la storia di Glauber Contessoto Glauber Contessoto ha affrontato una trasformazione finanziaria straordinaria, passando da una vita modesta a diventare un milionário nel mondo delle criptovalute. La sua avventura è iniziata nel febbraio 2021, quando ha deciso di investire tutto ciò che aveva in Dogecoin, approfittando del sostegno del celebre imprenditore tecnologico Elon Musk. Contessoto, con la spinta di sogni di cambiamento e prosperità, ha utilizzato i suoi risparmi e ha maxato le sue carte di credito per accumulare un investimento di 0.000 nella criptovaluta a tema canino. Le sue scelte finanziarie inizialmente hanno sollevato preoccupazioni tra familiari e amici, che temevano che stesse rischiando troppo. Tuttavia, dopo solo due mesi dal suo investimento, le sue previsioni si sono avverate e il valore del suo portafoglio è esploso, portandolo a diventare un milionário. In pochi mesi, Contessoto ha visto il valore delle sue partecipazioni raggiungere milioni, un incremento sensazionale che gli ha garantito fama e un seguito sui social media, dove si è fatto conoscere come “SlumDOGE millionaire.” Tuttavia, la strada verso il successo non è stata priva di ostacoli. Dopo un picco, il valore di Dogecoin è crollato drasticamente, facendolo precipitare da una fortuna di milioni a più di milioni. Nonostante altre criptovalute subissero aumenti e diminuzioni, Contessoto ha mantenuto una visione strategica, rifiutando di liquidare le sue partecipazioni. Questa decisione, in parte dovuta alla sua fermezza ideale nei riguardi di Dogecoin, ha testimoniato la sua convinzione che la criptovaluta avrebbe riconquistato il suo valore nel tempo. Contessoto ha descritto il suo intervento nel mercato delle criptovalute come una “scommessa convinta.” La sua perseveranza ha dimostrato che a volte l’attesa e la fiducia sono le chiavi per affrontare volatilità e incertezze nel mondo finanziario. Oggi, fortemente rinnovato, Contessoto rivela un atteggiamento pragmatico e motivato nei riguardi di Dogecoin, mostrando una determinazione che va oltre l’oro e la ricchezza materiale. La comunità e l’appeal di Dogecoin Dogecoin non è solo una criptovaluta; rappresenta un fenomeno culturale che ha catturato l’attenzione sia degli investitori che di un pubblico più ampio. L’appeal di Dogecoin deriva in gran parte dalla sua comunità vibrante e appassionata, che ha saputo trasformare un meme in un simbolo di tra il serio e il faceto nel mondo delle criptovalute. Contessoto stesso ha riconosciuto che la forza di Dogecoin risiede nella sua capacità di unire le persone attorno a un’idea che è accessibile e al tempo stesso divertente. “Non è solo un investimento; è un modo per sentirsi parte di qualcosa di più grande”, ha dichiarato. Un aspetto distintivo di Dogecoin è il suo legame con la cultura del meme. Grazie a un’immagine di un cane Shiba Inu, Dogecoin ha trovato un pubblico tra i giovani, in particolare tra i millennial e la Generazione Z. Mentre altre criptovalute possono sembrare astruse e tecniche, Dogecoin si presenta come un’alternativa amichevole e comprensibile. Questo ha portato a una crescente accettazione nel discorso sociale e televisivo, dove associazioni di Dogecoin con personaggi celebri come Elon Musk aumentano la sua visibilità e appeal. Contessoto ha colto l’importanza di questo fattore quando ha deciso di investire in Dogecoin. La varietà di contenuti generati dagli utenti, che spaziano dagli meme a video informativi e discussioni sui social media, ha contribuito a costruire un senso di comunità tra gli investitori e i fan della moneta. Piuttosto che concentrarsi esclusivamente sulle metriche finanziarie, la comunità si è impegnata a fare di Dogecoin un punto di riferimento culturale. Facilità di accesso: Dogecoin ha abbattuto le barriere di ingresso nel mondo degli investimenti crypto, rendendolo un’opzione attraente per i neofiti. Supporto della celebrità: Figure pubbliche come Elon Musk hanno amplificato l’interesse, portando nuovi investitori a considerarlo. Coinvolgimento del pubblico: La partecipazione attiva della comunità ha creato una narrativa condivisa che alimenta il dibattito e il supporto reciproco. Questa comunità dedicata, insieme a un branding distintivo e un’interazione costante sui social media, assicura che Dogecoin rimanga rilevante anche in un mercato in continua evoluzione. La semplicità e la personalità di Dogecoin, unite all’impegno della sua comunità, lo posizionano in modo unico nel contesto delle criptovalute, facendo emergere opportunità di investimento che vanno oltre il semplice scambio di valute. Le sfide affrontate e la perseveranza Glauber Contessoto ha dovuto affrontare un percorso costellato di sfide significative nella sua esperienza nel mondo delle criptovalute. Nonostante il successo iniziale che lo ha catapultato a ricchezze senza precedenti, la volatilità del mercato delle criptovalute ha messo duramente alla prova la sua determinazione. Dopo aver visto il valore di Dogecoin crescere vertiginosamente e poi crollare, la resilienza di Contessoto è stata fondamentale. It has secured a lasting place in our culture that, Contessoto says, will continue to drive adoption of crypto more broadly. “It’s one of those things like, I’m betting on the relevance of this. I’m betting on how big and how massive this becomes as a cultural icon,” Contessoto said. ” language=”Italiano” heading=”h2″].06, Contessoto ha affrontato non solo le perdite finanziarie, ma anche il giudizio e le critiche di coloro che lo seguivano sui social media. Molti dei suoi sostenitori si sono allontanati, con alcuni che lo accusavano di averli portati verso un investimento fallimentare, mentre altri lo deridevano per aver continuato a mantenere il suo investimento in una criptovaluta così in declino. Tuttavia, Contessoto ha scelto di non vendere, rimanendo fedele alle sue convinzioni riguardo al potenziale di Dogecoin. La sua decisione di mantenere le partecipazioni, nonostante la pressione, dimostra una rara fermezza caratteriale e una visione a lungo termine. Era convinto che la moneta sarebbe tornata a crescere, e la sua perseveranza ha ora dato i suoi frutti. Contessoto ha affermato: “Parte del motivo per cui non ho venduto è che avrei sentito di essere ipocrita, predicando che Dogecoin è il futuro e poi vendere per primo.” Questa mentalità ha evidenziato non solo la sua passione per una tecnologia che considera innovativa, ma anche il suo desiderio di rimanere autentico nei confronti della comunità che l’ha sostenuto. Il rinnovato interesse verso Dogecoin, catalizzato da fattori esterni recenti, ha convalidato le sue intuizioni. La strada percorsa da Contessoto è un esempio di come la perseveranza e l’impegno possano affrontare le avversità nel mercato delle criptovalute. La sua sfida non è solo stata quella di navigare attraverso i mercati in difficoltà, ma di mantenere alta la propria visione e il proprio entusiasmo in un ambiente così volatile e incerto. Attraverso la sua esperienza, evidenzia una lezione importante: nel mondo delle criptovalute, la tenacia e la fermezza di intenti possono rivelarsi fondamentali per il successo a lungo termine. Il futuro di Dogecoin e le prospettive di investimento Glauber Contessoto guarda con ottimismo al futuro di Dogecoin, sottolineando che il suo appeal va oltre la mera speculazione finanziaria. Con il recente rimbalzo del mercato delle criptovalute, Dogecoin ha dimostrato di avere una base di sostenitori solida e una visibilità che pochi altri asset possono vantare. Contessoto ha dichiarato: “Per me Dogecoin è sempre stata una scommessa convinta. Ho esplorato la tecnologia delle criptovalute e sono convinto che non solo rimarrà, ma prospererà in futuro.” La sua strategia prevede ora la vendita di una parte dei suoi investimenti, ma con la ferma convinzione che il valore di Dogecoin continuerà a salire. Nel contesto attuale, in cui Dogecoin ha visto un incremento del 200% in un arco temporale sorprendentemente breve, Contessoto ha scelto di mantenere una posizione di fiducia. Egli evidenzia come il supporto di figure influenti, come Elon Musk, ampli la portata e l’attrattiva di Dogecoin, portando un pubblico più vasto a considerarlo una valida opportunità di investimento. Questo legame diretto tra crypto e personaggi noti permette a Dogecoin di mantenere una rilevanza culturale, aumentando non solo il numero di investitori, ma anche quelli che vedono questa criptovaluta come una porta d’accesso verso il mondo delle criptovalute stesse. Contessoto scommette sull’unicità di Dogecoin nella sua capacità di attrarre investitori meno esperti, spiegando che “È come andare a una festa dove non conosci nessuno e poi riconoscere qualcuno della tua classe. Ti senti a tuo agio e sei più disposto a partecipare.” Questa reputazione amichevole, combinata con un branding accattivante, ha reso Dogecoin non solo un’asset speculativo, ma anche un simbolo di inclusione nel panorama delle criptovalute. Il futuro di Dogecoin appare luminoso, non solo per il potenziale ritorno economico, ma anche per il suo ruolo nel plasmare l’opinione pubblica sulle criptovalute. Contessoto si considera un testimone di questa trasformazione e continua a incoraggiare nuovi investitori a esplorare questo mercato. Nonostante l’incertezza intrinseca del settore, la convinzione di Contessoto rispetto al futuro di Dogecoin è un indicatore chiave che merita considerazione per chiunque stia valutando le proprie opzioni di investimento nel contesto attuale.

