Aumento del prezzo del caffè in Svizzera continua senza sosta per il quinto anno

Price of a cup of coffee rises for the fifth year in a row Keystone-SDA Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector English (US) English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. In 2024 customers paid an average of CHF0.09 ($0.10) more than last year for a cup of coffee in a Swiss restaurant. This means that the price of coffee has risen for the fifth year in a row, the CafetierSuisse association announced on Monday. This content was published on December 2, 2024 – 12:41 +Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox “I never laugh until I’ve had my coffee,” Clark Gable is said to have said. It is questionable whether the US actor would have felt like laughing at all if he had had to pay the price of an average café crème in Switzerland today: CHF4.58 ($5.17). In some regions, you even pay up to CHF6 for an ordinary coffee. On average, a café crème in a café, bakery or bistro in German-speaking Switzerland costs CHF0.09 more this year than in 2023. This is the fifth year in a row that the price has risen, according to the association. In the past ten years the price has risen by CHF0.36. + Inflation slowing in Switzerland, but prices continue to soar According to the annual CafetierSuisse survey, the cheapest coffee is available in canton Aargau, where the lowest price is CHF2.50. However, at CHF4.50, the average price paid there is only the fourth cheapest. On average, a café crème in Solothurn is the cheapest at CHF4.45. In canton Zug, a café crème costs CHF4.30, even from the cheapest provider. With an average price of CHF4.84, a cup of coffee is also the most expensive there overall. According to CafetierSuisse President Hans-Peter Oettli, this corresponds to an increase of CHF0.18 compared to the previous year. However, he added that there had been a few changes in the composition of the establishments surveyed in the canton. + Cup of Swiss coffee set to explode in price The experts discovered the highest price for a cup of coffee in canton Zurich. Customers in restaurants there sometimes pay CHF6 for a café crème, and at CHF4.78 on average it is also the second-highest price in the cantonal comparison. Unsurprisingly, the city of Zurich is also the most expensive, with an average price of CHF4.86 per cup. Hans-Peter Oettli says this is likely to continue at the same rate in 2025. “Further price increases in this range can also be expected in the coming year,” he predicts. Translated from German by DeepL/ts How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. language="Italiano" heading="h2″].10) rispetto all'anno precedente per una tazza di caffè in un ristorante svizzero. Questo aumento rappresenta la quinta consecutiva, come annunciato lunedì dall'associazione CafetierSuisse. Attualmente, il costo medio di un caffè crème è di CHF4.58 (.17), con punte che arrivano fino a CHF6 in alcune regioni. In particolare, nei caffè, panetterie o bistrò della Svizzera di lingua tedesca, il caffè crème ha subito un aumento di CHF0.09 quest’anno rispetto al 2023. Negli ultimi dieci anni, il prezzo è aumentato di CHF0.36. Secondo l’indagine annuale di CafetierSuisse, il prezzo più basso del caffè si trova nel canton Aargau, dove il costo minimo è CHF2.50; tuttavia, il prezzo medio di CHF4.50 lo colloca al quarto posto tra i cantoni per il costo del caffè. Il canton Solothurn si distingue per avere il prezzo medio più favorevole di CHF4.45 per un caffè crème. Al contrario, nel canton Zug, il prezzo più basso è CHF4.30, ma il prezzo medio overall si attesta a CHF4.84, risultando il più elevato in Svizzera. Secondo Hans-Peter Oettli, presidente di CafetierSuisse, questo aumento di CHF0.18 rispetto all’anno precedente è influenzato da variazioni nella tipologia dei locali interpellati. Inoltre, l’analisi mostra che i clienti in determinate località possono trovarsi a pagare fino a CHF6 per una semplice tazza di caffè, evidenziando così le disparità regionali nella politica dei prezzi. Per esempio, la Svizzera di lingua tedesca ha visto una crescita media che assomma a CHF0.36 nell’arco dell’ultimo decennio, un dato che provoca preoccupazione tra i consumatori. C’è una crescente consapevolezza che il rilascio di fondi e l’aumento dei costi operativi stiano influenzando i prezzi finali, rendendo necessario un esame critico da parte dei consumatori e dei fornitori. Gli esperti sottolineano che tale inflazione dei prezzi è imputabile a diversi fattori, inclusi l’aumento dei costi delle materie prime e l’influenza dei cambiamenti economici globali che interessano il mercato del caffè. Con il progredire del 2024, i consumatori si stanno preparando ad affrontare una realtà in cui il piacere di sorseggiare un caffè diventa sempre più oneroso. Fattori che influenzano i prezzi La continua crescita dei costi del caffè in Svizzera è il risultato di una complessa interazione di fattori economici e sociali. In primo luogo, l’andamento dei prezzi delle materie prime gioca un ruolo cruciale. L’aumento dei costi del chicco di caffè, influenzato da eventi climatici, cambiamenti nelle modalità di produzione e logistica, si traduce direttamente in una rivalutazione dei prezzi al consumo. In secondo luogo, le spese operative delle caffetterie stanno aumentando. Le bollette energetiche e i salari dei dipendenti, sia per quanto riguarda la produzione che per il servizio, continuano a salire. Questo costo addizionale deve inevitabilmente essere trasferito al consumatore finale, aggravando la pressione sui prezzi al dettaglio. In aggiunta, anche i cambiamenti nelle abitudini di consumo influenzano i costi; la crescente domanda di caffè di alta qualità e il fenomeno dei caffè artigianali richiedono metodi di preparazione più costosi e ingredienti di livello superiore, il che si traduce in un incremento dei prezzi. Le esperienze culinarie personali e la personalizzazione della bevanda sono elementi sempre più ricercati, ma che inevitabilmente comportano spese maggiori per i locali. Il fattore inflattivo generale dell’economia svizzera non può essere ignorato. Sebbene l’inflazione abbia mostrato segnali di rallentamento, i costi in molte aree continuano a crescere. Le proiezioni per il prossimo anno suggeriscono che le difficoltà economiche globali potrebbero continuare a influenzare il mercato svizzero del caffè, portando a ulteriori aumenti. Confronto tra i cantoni Il confronto dei prezzi del caffè tra i vari cantoni svizzeri rivela significative disparità, riflettendo le diverse dinamiche economiche e le preferenze culinarie locali. L’associazione CafetierSuisse ha riportato che il canton Aargau offre il caffè più conveniente, con un prezzo minimo di CHF2.50, sebbene il suo costo medio di CHF4.50 lo collochi solo al quarto posto nella classifica generale. Contrariamente, Solothurn emerge come il cantone con la tazza di caffè crème più economica, a un prezzo medio di CHF4.45, attestandosi così come il miglior affare per i consumatori. In canton Zug, il prezzo di partenza per un caffè crème è fissato a CHF4.30, ma il costo medio di CHF4.84 lo rende il più elevato in Svizzera. Incremento questa cifra, la presidente di CafetierSuisse, Hans-Peter Oettli, ha notato come l’aumento di CHF0.18 rispetto all’anno precedente possa essere attribuito a modifiche nella tipologia di locali presi in considerazione nel campione di indagine. Canton Zurigo è il caso più eclatante: con un costo che raggiunge CHF6 per una caffè crème nei ristoranti di fascia alta, la città di Zurigo si distingue per un prezzo medio di CHF4.86. Il continuo aumento dei costi è motivo di discussione, creando aspettative di un futuro scenario in cui i costi del caffè potrebbero continuare a lievitare. Senza dubbio, questo panorama disomogeneo influisce sulle scelte dei consumatori, spingendoli a esplorare le opzioni più economiche o ad adattare le loro abitudini di consumo. Previsioni future Le prospettive per il mercato del caffè in Svizzera nel 2025 sono diverse e allarmanti per molti appassionati di questa bevanda. Secondo le dichiarazioni di Hans-Peter Oettli, presidente di CafetierSuisse, si possono aspettare ulteriori aumenti dei prezzi, simili a quelli registrati negli anni precedenti. Con una media annuale di aumento che si attesta attorno a CHF0.09, il futuro del caffè in Svizzera sembra orientato verso una continua escalation dei costi. Questa tendenza è supportata da una serie di fattori economici e logistici che continuano a influenzare il mercato. Innanzitutto, non si prevedono segni di miglioramento significativi nelle pressioni inflazionistiche generali. Sebbene ci siano stati segnali di una certa stabilizzazione, i costi delle materie prime e delle spese operative riguardanti la produzione e la distribuzione del caffè sono destinati a rimanere elevati. In aggiunta a queste problematiche, la crescente domanda di caffè qualitativamente superiore potrebbe alimentare ulteriori incrementi, poiché i consumatori si mostrano sempre più disposti a pagare di più per un’esperienza di consumo migliore. Con le attese di un aumento dei salari e dei costi energetici, è probabile che le caffetterie e i bar trasferiscano questi maggiori oneri finanziari ai consumatori, il che suggerisce che le tendenze attuali potrebbero non solo continuare, ma anche accentuarsi. Pertanto, gli amanti del caffè potranno dover abituarsi a un nuovo paradigma dei prezzi, dove gustare la propria bevanda preferita comporterà un’esperienza sempre più costosa. Impatto sui consumatori L’aumento costante dei prezzi del caffè in Svizzera ha un impatto significativo sulle abitudini di consumo degli svizzeri. Con l’ennesimo incremento del prezzo medio, che ha raggiunto CHF4.58 (.17) nel 2024, i consumatori si trovano di fronte a una realtà in cui il caffè diventa non solo un simbolo di piacere, ma anche una voce di spesa sempre più onerosa. Le differenze regionali nel costo del caffè amplificano ulteriormente questa esperienza; in alcune aree, i consumatori possono pagare fino a CHF6 per una semplice tazza di caffè, costringendoli a riflettere sulle proprie scelte di consumo. Le persone sono sempre più consapevoli della necessità di equilibrare la qualità e il costo della loro bevanda preferita. Molti si vedono costretti a riconsiderare l’frequenza con cui si concedono una pausa caffè, soprattutto in un contesto di inflazione generalizzata. Si assiste a un cambiamento nei comportamenti, non solo nella scelta del locale, ma anche nel modo in cui e quando si consuma il caffè. Ciò potrebbe portare ad un aumento delle vendite di caffè preparato in casa, mentre la spesa in caffetterie potrebbe ridursi. Inoltre, questa situazione non colpisce solo i consumatori individuali, ma anche le aziende. I datori di lavoro devono rivalutare le politiche del caffè ai dipendenti, dato che il costo di fornire caffè in ufficio sta aumentando. Questo porta a una riflessione più ampia su come il caffè, tradizionalmente considerato un "bene di lusso" per alcuni, stia diventando sempre più uno strumento di pianificazione finanziaria per molti. 