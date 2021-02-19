The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q3 2018

Direttore Editoriale Assodigitale.it
The 10 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up

Key Takeaways Sprinklr, NetBase, And Synthesio Lead The Pack Forrester’s research uncovered a market in which Sprinklr, NetBase, and Synthesio are Leaders; Crimson Hexagon, Digimind, Talkwalker, Sysomos, and Brandwatch are Strong Performers; Linkfluence and Zignal Labs are Contenders. Users Across The Enterprise Want Social Insights The social listening platforms market is growing as more companies adopt social intelligence to quickly address consumer insights challenges. B2C marketing pros and peers across the enterprise increasingly turn to social listening providers for competitive intelligence, trend tracking, and brand protection. A Vendor’s Strategy Is A Key Differentiator As social listening technology becomes more commoditized, buyers will find differentiation in vendors’ vision and strategy. Leading vendors articulate and enable a future in which their solution seamlessly integrates with and amplifies clients’ existing marketing technology (martech) stacks, and their services help companies get more from their social investment.

