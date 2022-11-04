BARCHE Magazine November 2022
|2022 November 2022 issue its published and available online
BARCHE Magazine November 2022 issue is available online.
The CRN Rio 62 is on the Cover Page.
BARCHE November 2022 from this weekend is available at the usual newsstands and online.
In this issue: CRN Rio 62 Cars: The B “Like Bentley” Factor Maxi Rolex Cup Jeanneau Prestige 690 Team Italia ICE 70 RS Katia Paracchini Alessandro Gianneschi Jose’ Luis Sastre Lawyer On Board Charter & Brokerage sections and much more …!!
Here is a link for your preview of BARCHE November 2022: BARCHE November 2022
Here is the full archive as from 2013: BARCHE archive
www.barchemagazine.com
