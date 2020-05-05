Direttore Editoriale Assodigitale.it
Assegnati a New York i premi Pulitzer 2020

La Columbia University annuncia i vincitori dei “Pulitzer Prizes” dell’anno 2020.

Il Board del Premio annuncia inoltre la nomina di due nuovi membri: Stephen Engelberg, Editor-in-Chief, ProPublica, e Aminda Marqués Gonzalez, President, Publisher and Executive Editor, Miami Herald. Maggiori dettagli su www.pulitzer.org

I VINCITORI “Pulitzer Prize” 2020

JOURNALISM

Public Service
Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica
Breaking News Reporting
Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.
Investigative Reporting
Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times
Explanatory Reporting
Staff of The Washington Post
Local Reporting  
Staff of The Baltimore Sun
National Reporting
T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica
and  Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times
International Reporting
Staff of The New York Times
Feature Writing
Ben Taub of The New Yorker
Commentary
Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times
Criticism
Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times
Editorial Writing
Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press
Editorial Cartooning
Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker
Breaking News Photography
Photography Staff of Reuters
Feature Photography
Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press
Audio Reporting
Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for “The Out Crowd”

 LETTERS AND DRAMA

Fiction
“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
Drama
“A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson
History
“Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America” by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)
Biography
“Sontag: Her Life and Work” by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)
Poetry
“The Tradition” by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)
General Nonfiction
“The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care” by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
and “The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America” by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)
Music
“The Central Park Five” by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019
Special Citation
Ida B. Wells

A press kit is available at Pulitzer.org/media.

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911. A portion of his bequest was used to found the School of Journalism in 1912 and to establish the Pulitzer Prizes, which were first awarded in 1917.

The 19-member Pulitzer Board is composed mainly of leading journalists or news executives from media outlets across the U.S., as well as five academics or persons in the arts. The dean of Columbia Journalism School and the administrator of the Prizes are nonvoting members. The chair rotates annually to the most senior member or members. The board is self-perpetuating in the election of members. Voting members may serve three terms of three years each for a total of nine years.

