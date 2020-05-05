Assegnati a New York i premi Pulitzer 2020

La Columbia University annuncia i vincitori dei “Pulitzer Prizes” dell’anno 2020.



Il Board del Premio annuncia inoltre la nomina di due nuovi membri: Stephen Engelberg, Editor-in-Chief, ProPublica, e Aminda Marqués Gonzalez, President, Publisher and Executive Editor, Miami Herald. Maggiori dettagli su www.pulitzer.org



I VINCITORI “Pulitzer Prize” 2020

JOURNALISM

Public Service

Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica

Breaking News Reporting

Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.

Investigative Reporting

Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times

Explanatory Reporting

Staff of The Washington Post

Local Reporting

Staff of The Baltimore Sun

National Reporting

T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica

and Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times

International Reporting

Staff of The New York Times

Feature Writing

Ben Taub of The New Yorker

Commentary

Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times

Criticism

Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times

Editorial Writing

Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press

Editorial Cartooning

Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker

Breaking News Photography

Photography Staff of Reuters

Feature Photography

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press

Audio Reporting

Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for “The Out Crowd”



LETTERS AND DRAMA



Fiction

“The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

Drama

“A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson

History

“Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America” by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)

Biography

“Sontag: Her Life and Work” by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)

Poetry

“The Tradition” by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)

General Nonfiction

“The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care” by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

and “The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America” by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)

Music

“The Central Park Five” by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019

Special Citation

Ida B. Wells

A press kit is available at Pulitzer.org/media.

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911. A portion of his bequest was used to found the School of Journalism in 1912 and to establish the Pulitzer Prizes, which were first awarded in 1917.



The 19-member Pulitzer Board is composed mainly of leading journalists or news executives from media outlets across the U.S., as well as five academics or persons in the arts. The dean of Columbia Journalism School and the administrator of the Prizes are nonvoting members. The chair rotates annually to the most senior member or members. The board is self-perpetuating in the election of members. Voting members may serve three terms of three years each for a total of nine years.