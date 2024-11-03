Saylor si lascia ingannare da false notizie su Trump: Digest di Hodler
Storie principali della settimana
Michael Saylor e la disinformazione su Trump riguardo al crypto
Con l’Avvicinarsi della giornata elettorale negli Stati Uniti, la piattaforma di social media è diventata un terreno fertile per la disinformazione riguardante le posizioni politiche dei candidati. In questo contesto, Michael Saylor, il presidente esecutivo di MicroStrategy, ha condiviso un contenuto controverso con i suoi oltre 3,6 milioni di follower su X. Il post, risalente al 30 ottobre, attribuiva a Donald Trump una citazione nella quale affermava che il crypto non dovrebbe essere tassato e che “Bitcoin è denaro”.
Un’indagine condotta da Cointelegraph ha rivelato che la citazione infondata era emersa da un account su X denominato Basedkarbon, che il 28 ottobre aveva sostenuto che il candidato repubblicano avesse fatto tali dichiarazioni durante “un’intervista recente”. La diffusione di questo tipo di notizie falsificate solleva interrogativi seri sull’integrità della comunicazione sulla criptovaluta, specialmente in un momento così critico come il periodo elettorale.
Kraken: nuova leadership e ristrutturazione organizzativa
La piattaforma di scambio di criptovalute Kraken ha annunciato una significativa ristrutturazione, delineando una “nuova era” con la nomina di Arjun Sethi a co-CEO. Le novità includono anche rapporti non confermati di licenziamenti che potrebbero coinvolgere circa il 15% del personale. Sethi, co-fondatore e presidente di Tribe Capital, una società di venture capital della Silicon Valley, ha fatto parte del consiglio di amministrazione di Kraken dal 2021 e condividerà il ruolo di CEO con David Ripley.
Nella comunicazione sull’upgrade della leadership, Kraken ha reso noto che saranno intraprese modifiche fondamentali nella sua struttura organizzativa. Nel post del 30 ottobre sul blog aziendale, si è evidenziato: “Abbiamo caduto nella trappola di creare livelli organizzativi. Abbiamo messo i manager a capo dei successi o dei fallimenti dei gruppi che controllavano, e abbiamo previsto il successo basandoci su profitti e perdite siloed. […] Così, i ‘manager’ sono incentivati a fare la cosa sbagliata.” Questo cambio di rotta mira a rendere l’azienda più agile e pronta ad affrontare le sfide del mercato.
Ex-dirigente di FTX condannato a tempo scontato
Il 30 ottobre, un giudice federale ha condannato Nishad Singh, ex direttore engineering di FTX, a tempo già scontato e a tre anni di supervisione per il suo coinvolgimento nell’appropriazione indebita di fondi degli utenti e violazioni di finanziamento delle campagne. Durante l’udienza presso il Tribunale Distrettuale degli Stati Uniti per il Distretto Meridionale di New York, il giudice Lewis Kaplan ha emesso la sentenza, che ha fatto di Singh il quarto coinvolto nella vicenda di FTX a ricevere una condanna dopo gli ex CEO di FTX e Alameda Research.
Come riportato da Inner City Press, i legali di Singh hanno sostenuto che “la maggior parte” delle frodi di FTX fossero conseguenza delle azioni di Sam Bankman-Fried e Caroline Ellison. Singh ha espresso un “senso di profondo rimorso” per il suo ruolo nel collasso della piattaforma.
Possibili effetti di una vittoria di Trump sul mercato delle criptovalute
Molti esperti del settore crypto prevedono che una vittoria di Donald Trump alle elezioni presidenziali del 5 novembre possa innescare un’importante ondata di rialzo nel mercato delle criptovalute. Tuttavia, alcuni analisti avvertono gli investitori sulla necessità di mantenere cautela, poiché altri fattori potrebbero influenzare il panorama economico.
Pav Hundal, analista principale di Swyftx, ha dichiarato che una vittoria di Trump potrebbe offrire un “colpo di dopamina” agli investitori, ma ha anche messo in guardia riguardo a una possibile maggiore volatilità nei mercati subito prima e dopo il giorno elettorale. Nick Forster, fondatore di Derive, ha concordato, suggerendo che le attuali condizioni di mercato comportano un rischio significativo: “Anche se ci potrebbe essere un potenziale rialzo, i rischi sono altrettanto rilevanti.”
OpenAI introduce la funzione di ricerca di ChatGPT
OpenAI ha recentemente lanciato una nuova funzionalità per il suo chatbot ChatGPT, migliorando la sua capacità di rispondere a domande grazie alla ricerca sul web. Il 31 ottobre, l’azienda ha presentato la “ChatGPT Search”, che consente agli utenti di effettuare ricerche web in base alle loro domande. Gli utenti hanno inoltre la possibilità di cercare manualmente cliccando sull’icona di ricerca web.
In precedenza, ChatGPT aveva un accesso limitato al web; tuttavia, questo aggiornamento promette di fornire risposte più pertinenti rispetto ai motori di ricerca tradizionali: “Ora puoi ottenere risposte rapide e tempestive con collegamenti a fonti web pertinenti, che prima avresti dovuto cercare su un motore di ricerca.” Con la crescente importanza dell’IA autonoma, questa novità si inserisce perfettamente nel panorama multi-dimensionale delle tecnologie emergenti.
Saylor cade per falso quote di Trump sul crypto
Con l’approssimarsi delle elezioni presidenziali negli Stati Uniti, la disinformazione riguardante le posizioni politiche dei candidati sta proliferando sui social media. Michael Saylor, il presidente di MicroStrategy, è caduto vittima di un’informazione errata quando ha condiviso un presunto commento di Donald Trump sulle criptovalute con i suoi oltre 3,6 milioni di follower su X. In un post del 30 ottobre, Saylor ha attribuito a Trump la dichiarazione che il crypto non dovrebbe essere tassato e che “Bitcoin è denaro”.
Un’indagine condotta da Cointelegraph ha rivelato che la citazione è stata originariamente pubblicata dall’account X noto come Basedkarbon, il quale ha dichiarato il 28 ottobre che tali osservazioni provenivano da un’intervista recente con il candidato repubblicano. La diffusione di questo genere di notizie false solleva preoccupazioni riguardo all’affidabilità delle informazioni sulla criptovaluta, soprattutto in un periodo cruciale come l’attuale ciclo elettorale. I commentator del settore nel crypto sono sempre più in guardia rispetto agli effetti che tale disinformazione potrebbe avere sulle percezioni pubbliche e sulle decisioni finanziarie.
Kraken si ristruttura con nuovo co-CEO, segnalati licenziamenti
Kraken: nuova leadership e ristrutturazione organizzativa
Kraken, uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute, ha annunciato un’importante ristrutturazione aziendale, accogliendo Arjun Sethi come nuovo co-CEO al fianco di David Ripley. Questa mossa segna un tentativo strategico di riorganizzare la struttura interna dell’azienda per migliorarne l’efficienza e la reattività alle dinamiche di mercato. Secondo le prime indiscrezioni, oltre alla nuova leadership, sarebbero previsti anche dei licenziamenti, con un obiettivo di ridurre il personale di circa il 15%.
In un post sul blog aziendale pubblicato il 30 ottobre, Kraken ha ribadito l’importanza di un cambiamento radicale nella propria organizzazione: “Ci siamo trovati nella trappola di costruire livelli gerarchici complessi. I nostri manager erano responsabili dei successi e fallimenti dei gruppi, ma con meccanismi di incentivazione che portavano a decisioni sbagliate.” Con queste dichiarazioni, l’azienda sottolinea l’urgenza di snellire le operazioni per meglio affrontare le sfide del mercato crypto, che sono in continua evoluzione.
La ristrutturazione di Kraken rappresenta una risposta mirata alle pressioni del mercato e una necessità di adattamento per rimanere competitivi, in un settore noto per la sua volatilità e concorrenza. Questi cambiamenti saranno un indicatore fondamentale della direzione futura dell’azienda e la loro capacità di prosperare in un ambiente sempre più complesso.
Ex-esecutivo di FTX condannato a tempo già scontato dopo confessione di colpevolezza
Ex-dirigente di FTX condannato a tempo già scontato
Il 30 ottobre, il giudice federale Lewis Kaplan ha emesso una sentenza nei confronti di Nishad Singh, ex direttore engineering di FTX, condannandolo a tempo già scontato e imponendogli tre anni di supervisione. Questa decisione si è inserita in un contesto giuridico complesso, in cui Singh è risultato essere il quarto dirigente di FTX ad affrontare una condanna, seguendo le orme di figure di spicco come Sam Bankman-Fried e Caroline Ellison.
Durante l’udienza tenutasi presso il Tribunale Distrettuale degli Stati Uniti per il Distretto Meridionale di New York, i legali di Singh hanno difeso il loro assistito, sostenendo che gran parte delle irregolarità associate a FTX fosse imputabile alle azioni di Bankman-Fried ed Ellison. Singh stesso ha espresso un profondo rammarico per il suo coinvolgimento nel tracollo della piattaforma, evidenziando la sua condizione di attaccato al sistema in un momento di grande tensione.
Questa sentenza rappresenta un passo significativo nel lungo processo giudiziario che ha interessato l’ex exchange di criptovalute, il cui fallimento ha scosso l’intero settore. Con l’applicazione di programmi di sorveglianza post-condanna, la questione della responsabilità e della regolamentazione nel settore crypto continua a essere al centro delle discussioni legali e finanziarie.
Vittoria di Trump potrebbe dare un “colpo di dopamina” al crypto, ma i trader dovrebbero essere cauti
Possibili effetti di una vittoria di Trump sul mercato delle criptovalute
Un’eventuale vittoria di Donald Trump alle elezioni presidenziali del 5 novembre potrebbe rappresentare un catalizzatore significativo per il mercato criptovalutario. Diverse voci autorevoli all’interno del settore crypto hanno avvertito che tale esito potrebbe scatenare un’ondata di entusiasmo tra gli investitori, spingendo verso un rialzo delle quotazioni. Tuttavia, non mancano avvertimenti riguardo ai rischi potenziali legati a tale scenario.
Pav Hundal, analista capo di Swyftx, ha sottolineato come una vittoria di Trump potrebbe generare un “colpo di dopamina” nel breve termine, ma ha esortato gli investitori a rimanere cauti. Il contesto economico attuale e l’incertezza legata alle elezioni potrebbero amplificare la volatilità nei mercati. Nick Forster, fondatore di Derive, ha avvisato che, sebbene gli scenari rialzisti possano sembrare attrattivi, i rischi dovuti alle dinamiche di mercato rimangono elevati, segnalando che i trader dovrebbero essere pronti a diverse oscillazioni di prezzo.
Mentre le aspettative per una potenziale impennata del mercato delle criptovalute alimentano l’interesse, una riflessione seria sui rischi coinvolti è cruciale. Le attese di movimenti di mercato sostanziali richiedono considerazioni approfondite da parte degli investitori, che devono prepararsi ad affrontare possibili risultati imprevedibili in un contesto già di per sé volatile.
OpenAI lancia ChatGPT Search, l’IA autonoma è il “grande tema” del 2025
OpenAI lancia ChatGPT Search: un passo avanti per l’intelligenza artificiale
OpenAI ha recentemente svelato una funzionalità innovativa per il suo chatbot ChatGPT, aumentando significativamente le sue capacità nella fornitura di risposte a domande attraverso la ricerca diretta sul web. Con il lancio della “ChatGPT Search” il 31 ottobre, gli utenti ora possono effettuare ricerche online specifiche direttamente dal chatbot, offrendo un’interazione più dinamica e informativa.
Questa nuova funzione consente agli utenti di cercare informazioni relative alle loro domande con un semplice clic sull’icona di ricerca. Prima di questo aggiornamento, l’accesso di ChatGPT al web era limitato, il che implicava che le risposte potessero non essere sempre le più aggiornate o pertinenti. Tuttavia, secondo OpenAI, questo aggiornamento mira a garantire risultati rapidi e rilevanti, collegando gli utenti a fonti web utili e tempestive, superando così le limitazioni dei motori di ricerca tradizionali.
L’introduzione di questa funzionalità suggerisce un ampio potenziale nell’evoluzione delle tecnologie di intelligenza artificiale, specialmente in un contesto in cui l’IA si sta posizionando come un tema centrale per il futuro. Con l’aumento della domanda di strumenti intelligenti e autonomi, il passo di OpenAI verso una maggiore interattività evidenzia le opportunità stratificate nelle applicazioni dell’IA nei vari settori, dal customer service alla ricerca accademica. L’innovazione continua in questo spazio promette di rendere le interazioni con i sistemi di intelligenza artificiale sempre più user-friendly e informative.
Vincenti e perdenti
Vincenti e perdenti nel mercato delle criptovalute
Alla chiusura della settimana di riferimento, il mercato delle criptovalute presenta una situazione di diverse oscillazioni nei valori. Bitcoin (BTC) si attesta attualmente a ,332, mentre Ether (ETH) è quotato a ,510 e XRP a [gpt_article engine=”openai-gpt-4o-mini” topic=”Saylor falls for fake Trump news, Kraken restructures, and more: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 27 – Nov. 2″ sections=”8″ structure=”Prima di
generare i nomi delle sezioni, analizza l’articolo seguente e utilizzalo come riferimento per la
struttura della sezione del nuovo articolo per garantire che tutte le informazioni essenziali siano
incluse.
L’ARTICOLO PER LA TUA ISPIRAZIONE:
Top Stories of The Week
Michael Saylor posts fake quote from Trump on crypto to 3.6M followers
With the United States Election Day coming up and many voters already going to the polls, social media is rife with misinformation about candidates’ policies. MicroStrategy executive chair Michael Saylor seems to have fallen for a social media post containing misinformation about Donald Trump’s position on taxing crypto.
In an Oct. 30 post on X to his more than 3.6 million followers, Saylor attributed a quote to Trump in which he said crypto shouldn’t be taxed and that “Bitcoin is money.”
An investigation by Cointelegraph suggested that the fake quote originated from the X account Basedkarbon, which claimed in an Oct. 28 post that the Republican candidate made the remarks in “a recent interview.”
Kraken restructures with new co-CEO, layoffs reported
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has declared “a new day” with the appointment of new co-CEO Arjun Sethi and a managerial shakeup. There is also an unconfirmed report that 15% of the staff has been laid off.
Sethi is also the co-founder and chairman of Silicon Valley venture capital investor Tribe Capital and has been a member of the Kraken board since 2021. He will share the top position at Kraken with David Ripley.
In addition to disclosing Sethi’s appointment, Kraken announced upcoming fundamental changes on its blog on Oct. 30. “We need to be leaner and faster,” the firm said. Apparently, Kraken’s organizational structure is in for an overhaul. According to the blog:
“We fell into the trap of building organizational layers. We put managers in charge of the successes or failures of the groups they controlled, and we predicted success based on siloed P&Ls [profits and losses]. […] So, ‘managers’ are incentivized to do the wrong thing.”
Ex-FTX exec sentenced to time served after guilty plea
A federal judge has sentenced Nishad Singh, the former engineering director of FTX, to time served and three years of supervised release for his role in misappropriating user funds and campaign finance violations.
In an Oct. 30 hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Kaplan sentenced the 29-year-old Singh to time served. He was the fourth individual named in the indictment of FTX executives to stand before a judge following sentencing hearings for former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, and former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame.
According to reporting from the courtroom by Inner City Press, Singh’s lawyers alleged “most of” the fraud at FTX was the result of Bankman-Fried’s and Ellison’s actions. Singh said he was “overwhelmed with remorse” for his role in the FTX saga.
Trump victory may give crypto a ‘dopamine hit,’ but traders should be cautious
Many crypto industry pundits have predicted that a Donald Trump victory in the United States presidential election on Nov. 5 may trigger a major crypto market rally.
Still, some analysts warn that crypto investors should remain cautious in the days and weeks surrounding election day, as other factors may be at play.
“A Trump victory would likely provide a dopamine hit,” Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal told Cointelegraph, while also warning that markets would be more volatile in the days surrounding the election.
Derive founder Nick Forster said that “traders should approach with caution” as the market is currently pricing in considerable volatility. He warned that “while there might be an upside, the risks are equally significant.”
Referring to Derive options data, Forster said traders are preparing for significant price movements around the election date.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search, autonomous AI ‘big theme’ of 2025
OpenAI introduced a new feature for its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, which enhances its capability to answer questions by searching the web.
On Oct. 31, the company announced the “ChatGPT Search” feature, allowing users to search the web based on their questions. Users can also choose to search manually by clicking the web search icon.
While ChatGPT previously had limited web access, the new update claims to deliver more relevant answers than traditional search engines:
“You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for.”
Winners and Losers
At the end of the week, Bitcoin (BTC) is at $69,332, Ether (ETH) at $2,510 and XRP at $0.51. The total market cap is at $2.32 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.
Among the biggest 100 cryptocurrencies, the top three altcoin gainers of the week are Raydium (RAY) at 21%, Dogecoin (DOGE) at 15.92% and Maker (MKR) at 15.05%.
The top three altcoin losers of the week are Immutable (IMX) at 21.19%, Celestia (TIA) at 19.87% and Arweave (AR) at 17.49%. For more info on crypto prices, make sure to read Cointelegraph’s market analysis.
Most Memorable Quotations
“If Bitcoin crashes post-election, MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) price would likely fall two to three times more sharply, given its beta to Bitcoin.”
Timothy Peterson, independent network economist
“Overall [cryptocurrency regulation] is actually moving in a very positive direction… By June, Donald Trump is pro-crypto. By the end of June, both parties are pro-crypto. I’m still sitting in prison, like what the hell happened?”
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, co-founder and former CEO of Binance
“Barring some kind of exogenous shock, we’re looking at six-figure Bitcoin prices before year-end. Irrespective of who is in control of the White House.”
Pav Hundal, lead market analyst at Swyftx
“Anything that Vitalik says in that vein gets a cheer from me and from the company, but there’s no extra pressure on us from Vitalik or from anybody outside of Consensys.”
Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys
“Markets do not care about our analysis or position. You step to the line and take what generates a signal for you.”
Aksel Kibar, trader and former fund manager
“The global financial system is closed, outdated and inefficient. This industry is vital to the U.S., yet it operates at the speed of the post office while the rest of the economy has rapidly innovated by successfully using technology and the internet.”
Charles Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos
Top Prediction of The Week
Bitcoin technical indicator predicts BTC cycle peak in $174K–$462K range
Bitcoin registered its highest-ever three-day candle close at $72,724 on Oct. 29 after the crypto asset rallied 8.75% in 24 hours. With BTC moving above its overhead resistance at $71,500, based on this key indicator, investors could be looking at a return on investment (ROI) range of 145%–530% in the next 12 months.
Bitcoin is close to breaking out of a seven-month price consolidation range, and the market is anticipating a period of price discovery after BTC records new all-time highs (ATHs).
While new studies and data have served various predictions over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has previously adhered to levels outlined by Fibonacci retracement levels between 1.618 and 2.272, where each BTC top has been achieved.
FUD of The Week
Judge pushes Tornado Cash co-founder trial to April 2025
Tornado Cash co-founder and developer Roman Storm won’t stand trial for money laundering and sanctions violation charges until April 2025.
In a Nov. 1 telephone conference for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered Storm’s trial adjourned until April 14, 2025. The Tornado Cash co-founder’s legal team had been petitioning to dismiss his charges, claiming they were based solely on him writing code for the cryptocurrency mixing service.
Read also
Features
How Silk Road Made Your Mailman a Dealer
Features
North Korean crypto hacking: Separating fact from fiction
In 2023, prosecutors charged Storm and Tornado co-founder Roman Semenov with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. The indictment prompted outrage from many in the crypto industry.
M2 crypto exchange hacked for $13M, user funds already restored
Cryptocurrency hackers have struck once more, stealing over $13 million in a new cyberattack on a crypto exchange.
Centralized cryptocurrency exchange M2 was hacked for $13.7 million worth of digital assets, the exchange shared in an Oct. 31 announcement, which stated:
“We would like to report that the situation has been fully resolved and customer funds have been restored. M2 has taken full responsibility for any potential losses, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers’ interests. All services are now fully operational with additional controls in place.”
Hackers managed to steal the $13.7 million in Bitcoin, Ether and SOL, from the exchange’s hot wallets, wrote pseudonymous onchain investigator ZachXBT in a Nov. 1 Telegram post.
Panic seller loses $222K in AAVE amid market fluctuation
A millionaire crypto investor with substantial Aave holdings “sold the dip” for a loss of about $222,000 — a classic case of panic selling amid uncertain market conditions.
In mid-October, a crypto wallet associated with the seller withdrew 20,527 Aave worth $3.19 million from the crypto exchange Binance. At the time, the market price of AAVE was $155.
Read also
Features
Basic and weird: What the Metaverse is like right now
Features
$3.4B of Bitcoin in a popcorn tin: The Silk Road hacker’s story
Over the next two weeks, AAVE and many other cryptocurrencies struggled to pick up momentum.
While an investor might opt for a hodl strategy, hoping for a price appreciation in the near future, the AAVE investor decided to sell off the holdings while the market was down, according to onchain analytics platform Lookonchain.
The seller sold off the entire 20,527 AAVE stake at a market price of $144 “in a panic to stop losses,” Lookonchain said.
Top Magazine Stories of The Week
We took an ETHSafari to see how crypto is working out in Africa
African founders and projects are often excluded from global Web3 events, so ETHSafari brings the crypto world to them.
Off The Grid is plagued by cheaters: Web3 Gamer
Off The Grid gamers are being offered rewards to report cheating software including aimbots, wallhacks and god mode.
‘Hong Kong’s FTX’ victims win lawsuit, bankers bash stablecoins: Asia Express
Gemini continues its APAC expansion, first JPEX victims win recovery case, central bankers bash stablecoins, and more.
Subscribe
The most engaging reads in blockchain. Delivered once a
week.
Editorial Staff
Cointelegraph Magazine writers and reporters contributed to this article.” directives=”Identificati in un giornalista professionista e riscrivi completamente con tono di voce autorevole e pragmatico e con estrema competenza professionale e utilizzando uno stile autorevole ed essenziale un nuovo e dettaglato articolo in formato post
di blog attenendoti strettamente al testo fornito e senza inventare nulla, verificando che non ci siano paragrafi o frasi copiate uguali al testo fornito, tutto il testo deve essere originale e diverso dal testo fornito come ispirazione, se è presente mantieni il testo in grassetto, corsivo, sottolineato, mantieni i link esterni se presenti, se non è presente decidi tu dove inserirlo per dare più evidenza al testo scritto, formatta il testo per incorporarlo in un post WordPress utilizzando solo
,
,
,
- ,
- ,
,
, , , , and tags.
Escludi eventuali altri tag HTML. Le sezioni devono avere almeno 100 parole e non devono superare le 200 parole. Il titolo di ogni sezione se possibile deve includere il soggetto principale del post. Utilizza l’articolo di riferimento qui sotto per trovare ispirazione.
L’ARTICOLO PER LA TUA ISPIRAZIONE:
Top Stories of The Week
Michael Saylor posts fake quote from Trump on crypto to 3.6M followers
With the United States Election Day coming up and many voters already going to the polls, social media is rife with misinformation about candidates’ policies. MicroStrategy executive chair Michael Saylor seems to have fallen for a social media post containing misinformation about Donald Trump’s position on taxing crypto.
In an Oct. 30 post on X to his more than 3.6 million followers, Saylor attributed a quote to Trump in which he said crypto shouldn’t be taxed and that “Bitcoin is money.”
An investigation by Cointelegraph suggested that the fake quote originated from the X account Basedkarbon, which claimed in an Oct. 28 post that the Republican candidate made the remarks in “a recent interview.”
Kraken restructures with new co-CEO, layoffs reported
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has declared “a new day” with the appointment of new co-CEO Arjun Sethi and a managerial shakeup. There is also an unconfirmed report that 15% of the staff has been laid off.
Sethi is also the co-founder and chairman of Silicon Valley venture capital investor Tribe Capital and has been a member of the Kraken board since 2021. He will share the top position at Kraken with David Ripley.
In addition to disclosing Sethi’s appointment, Kraken announced upcoming fundamental changes on its blog on Oct. 30. “We need to be leaner and faster,” the firm said. Apparently, Kraken’s organizational structure is in for an overhaul. According to the blog:
“We fell into the trap of building organizational layers. We put managers in charge of the successes or failures of the groups they controlled, and we predicted success based on siloed P&Ls [profits and losses]. […] So, ‘managers’ are incentivized to do the wrong thing.”
Ex-FTX exec sentenced to time served after guilty plea
A federal judge has sentenced Nishad Singh, the former engineering director of FTX, to time served and three years of supervised release for his role in misappropriating user funds and campaign finance violations.
In an Oct. 30 hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Kaplan sentenced the 29-year-old Singh to time served. He was the fourth individual named in the indictment of FTX executives to stand before a judge following sentencing hearings for former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, and former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame.
According to reporting from the courtroom by Inner City Press, Singh’s lawyers alleged “most of” the fraud at FTX was the result of Bankman-Fried’s and Ellison’s actions. Singh said he was “overwhelmed with remorse” for his role in the FTX saga.
Trump victory may give crypto a ‘dopamine hit,’ but traders should be cautious
Many crypto industry pundits have predicted that a Donald Trump victory in the United States presidential election on Nov. 5 may trigger a major crypto market rally.
Still, some analysts warn that crypto investors should remain cautious in the days and weeks surrounding election day, as other factors may be at play.
“A Trump victory would likely provide a dopamine hit,” Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal told Cointelegraph, while also warning that markets would be more volatile in the days surrounding the election.
Derive founder Nick Forster said that “traders should approach with caution” as the market is currently pricing in considerable volatility. He warned that “while there might be an upside, the risks are equally significant.”
Referring to Derive options data, Forster said traders are preparing for significant price movements around the election date.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search, autonomous AI ‘big theme’ of 2025
OpenAI introduced a new feature for its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, which enhances its capability to answer questions by searching the web.
On Oct. 31, the company announced the “ChatGPT Search” feature, allowing users to search the web based on their questions. Users can also choose to search manually by clicking the web search icon.
While ChatGPT previously had limited web access, the new update claims to deliver more relevant answers than traditional search engines:
“You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for.”
Winners and Losers
At the end of the week, Bitcoin (BTC) is at $69,332, Ether (ETH) at $2,510 and XRP at $0.51. The total market cap is at $2.32 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.
Among the biggest 100 cryptocurrencies, the top three altcoin gainers of the week are Raydium (RAY) at 21%, Dogecoin (DOGE) at 15.92% and Maker (MKR) at 15.05%.
The top three altcoin losers of the week are Immutable (IMX) at 21.19%, Celestia (TIA) at 19.87% and Arweave (AR) at 17.49%. For more info on crypto prices, make sure to read Cointelegraph’s market analysis.
Most Memorable Quotations
“If Bitcoin crashes post-election, MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) price would likely fall two to three times more sharply, given its beta to Bitcoin.”
Timothy Peterson, independent network economist
“Overall [cryptocurrency regulation] is actually moving in a very positive direction… By June, Donald Trump is pro-crypto. By the end of June, both parties are pro-crypto. I’m still sitting in prison, like what the hell happened?”
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, co-founder and former CEO of Binance
“Barring some kind of exogenous shock, we’re looking at six-figure Bitcoin prices before year-end. Irrespective of who is in control of the White House.”
Pav Hundal, lead market analyst at Swyftx
“Anything that Vitalik says in that vein gets a cheer from me and from the company, but there’s no extra pressure on us from Vitalik or from anybody outside of Consensys.”
Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys
“Markets do not care about our analysis or position. You step to the line and take what generates a signal for you.”
Aksel Kibar, trader and former fund manager
“The global financial system is closed, outdated and inefficient. This industry is vital to the U.S., yet it operates at the speed of the post office while the rest of the economy has rapidly innovated by successfully using technology and the internet.”
Charles Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos
Top Prediction of The Week
Bitcoin technical indicator predicts BTC cycle peak in $174K–$462K range
Bitcoin registered its highest-ever three-day candle close at $72,724 on Oct. 29 after the crypto asset rallied 8.75% in 24 hours. With BTC moving above its overhead resistance at $71,500, based on this key indicator, investors could be looking at a return on investment (ROI) range of 145%–530% in the next 12 months.
Bitcoin is close to breaking out of a seven-month price consolidation range, and the market is anticipating a period of price discovery after BTC records new all-time highs (ATHs).
While new studies and data have served various predictions over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has previously adhered to levels outlined by Fibonacci retracement levels between 1.618 and 2.272, where each BTC top has been achieved.
FUD of The Week
Judge pushes Tornado Cash co-founder trial to April 2025
Tornado Cash co-founder and developer Roman Storm won’t stand trial for money laundering and sanctions violation charges until April 2025.
In a Nov. 1 telephone conference for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered Storm’s trial adjourned until April 14, 2025. The Tornado Cash co-founder’s legal team had been petitioning to dismiss his charges, claiming they were based solely on him writing code for the cryptocurrency mixing service.
Read also
Features
How Silk Road Made Your Mailman a Dealer
Features
North Korean crypto hacking: Separating fact from fiction
In 2023, prosecutors charged Storm and Tornado co-founder Roman Semenov with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. The indictment prompted outrage from many in the crypto industry.
M2 crypto exchange hacked for $13M, user funds already restored
Cryptocurrency hackers have struck once more, stealing over $13 million in a new cyberattack on a crypto exchange.
Centralized cryptocurrency exchange M2 was hacked for $13.7 million worth of digital assets, the exchange shared in an Oct. 31 announcement, which stated:
“We would like to report that the situation has been fully resolved and customer funds have been restored. M2 has taken full responsibility for any potential losses, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers’ interests. All services are now fully operational with additional controls in place.”
Hackers managed to steal the $13.7 million in Bitcoin, Ether and SOL, from the exchange’s hot wallets, wrote pseudonymous onchain investigator ZachXBT in a Nov. 1 Telegram post.
Panic seller loses $222K in AAVE amid market fluctuation
A millionaire crypto investor with substantial Aave holdings “sold the dip” for a loss of about $222,000 — a classic case of panic selling amid uncertain market conditions.
In mid-October, a crypto wallet associated with the seller withdrew 20,527 Aave worth $3.19 million from the crypto exchange Binance. At the time, the market price of AAVE was $155.
Read also
Features
Basic and weird: What the Metaverse is like right now
Features
$3.4B of Bitcoin in a popcorn tin: The Silk Road hacker’s story
Over the next two weeks, AAVE and many other cryptocurrencies struggled to pick up momentum.
While an investor might opt for a hodl strategy, hoping for a price appreciation in the near future, the AAVE investor decided to sell off the holdings while the market was down, according to onchain analytics platform Lookonchain.
The seller sold off the entire 20,527 AAVE stake at a market price of $144 “in a panic to stop losses,” Lookonchain said.
Top Magazine Stories of The Week
We took an ETHSafari to see how crypto is working out in Africa
African founders and projects are often excluded from global Web3 events, so ETHSafari brings the crypto world to them.
Off The Grid is plagued by cheaters: Web3 Gamer
Off The Grid gamers are being offered rewards to report cheating software including aimbots, wallhacks and god mode.
‘Hong Kong’s FTX’ victims win lawsuit, bankers bash stablecoins: Asia Express
Gemini continues its APAC expansion, first JPEX victims win recovery case, central bankers bash stablecoins, and more.
Subscribe
The most engaging reads in blockchain. Delivered once a
week.
Editorial Staff
Cointelegraph Magazine writers and reporters contributed to this article.” language=”Italiano” heading=”h2″].51. Il valore totale del mercato delle criptovalute ha raggiunto .32 trilioni, secondo i dati resi disponibili da CoinMarketCap.
- Bitcoin (BTC): ,332
- Ether (ETH): ,510
- XRP: [gpt_article engine=”openai-gpt-4o-mini” topic=”Saylor falls for fake Trump news, Kraken restructures, and more: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 27 – Nov. 2″ sections=”8″ structure=”Prima di
generare i nomi delle sezioni, analizza l’articolo seguente e utilizzalo come riferimento per la
struttura della sezione del nuovo articolo per garantire che tutte le informazioni essenziali siano
incluse.
L’ARTICOLO PER LA TUA ISPIRAZIONE:
Top Stories of The Week
Michael Saylor posts fake quote from Trump on crypto to 3.6M followers
With the United States Election Day coming up and many voters already going to the polls, social media is rife with misinformation about candidates’ policies. MicroStrategy executive chair Michael Saylor seems to have fallen for a social media post containing misinformation about Donald Trump’s position on taxing crypto.
In an Oct. 30 post on X to his more than 3.6 million followers, Saylor attributed a quote to Trump in which he said crypto shouldn’t be taxed and that “Bitcoin is money.”
An investigation by Cointelegraph suggested that the fake quote originated from the X account Basedkarbon, which claimed in an Oct. 28 post that the Republican candidate made the remarks in “a recent interview.”
Kraken restructures with new co-CEO, layoffs reported
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has declared “a new day” with the appointment of new co-CEO Arjun Sethi and a managerial shakeup. There is also an unconfirmed report that 15% of the staff has been laid off.
Sethi is also the co-founder and chairman of Silicon Valley venture capital investor Tribe Capital and has been a member of the Kraken board since 2021. He will share the top position at Kraken with David Ripley.
In addition to disclosing Sethi’s appointment, Kraken announced upcoming fundamental changes on its blog on Oct. 30. “We need to be leaner and faster,” the firm said. Apparently, Kraken’s organizational structure is in for an overhaul. According to the blog:
“We fell into the trap of building organizational layers. We put managers in charge of the successes or failures of the groups they controlled, and we predicted success based on siloed P&Ls [profits and losses]. […] So, ‘managers’ are incentivized to do the wrong thing.”
Ex-FTX exec sentenced to time served after guilty plea
A federal judge has sentenced Nishad Singh, the former engineering director of FTX, to time served and three years of supervised release for his role in misappropriating user funds and campaign finance violations.
In an Oct. 30 hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Kaplan sentenced the 29-year-old Singh to time served. He was the fourth individual named in the indictment of FTX executives to stand before a judge following sentencing hearings for former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, and former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame.
According to reporting from the courtroom by Inner City Press, Singh’s lawyers alleged “most of” the fraud at FTX was the result of Bankman-Fried’s and Ellison’s actions. Singh said he was “overwhelmed with remorse” for his role in the FTX saga.
Trump victory may give crypto a ‘dopamine hit,’ but traders should be cautious
Many crypto industry pundits have predicted that a Donald Trump victory in the United States presidential election on Nov. 5 may trigger a major crypto market rally.
Still, some analysts warn that crypto investors should remain cautious in the days and weeks surrounding election day, as other factors may be at play.
“A Trump victory would likely provide a dopamine hit,” Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal told Cointelegraph, while also warning that markets would be more volatile in the days surrounding the election.
Derive founder Nick Forster said that “traders should approach with caution” as the market is currently pricing in considerable volatility. He warned that “while there might be an upside, the risks are equally significant.”
Referring to Derive options data, Forster said traders are preparing for significant price movements around the election date.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search, autonomous AI ‘big theme’ of 2025
OpenAI introduced a new feature for its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, which enhances its capability to answer questions by searching the web.
On Oct. 31, the company announced the “ChatGPT Search” feature, allowing users to search the web based on their questions. Users can also choose to search manually by clicking the web search icon.
While ChatGPT previously had limited web access, the new update claims to deliver more relevant answers than traditional search engines:
“You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for.”
Winners and Losers
At the end of the week, Bitcoin (BTC) is at $69,332, Ether (ETH) at $2,510 and XRP at $0.51. The total market cap is at $2.32 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.
Among the biggest 100 cryptocurrencies, the top three altcoin gainers of the week are Raydium (RAY) at 21%, Dogecoin (DOGE) at 15.92% and Maker (MKR) at 15.05%.
The top three altcoin losers of the week are Immutable (IMX) at 21.19%, Celestia (TIA) at 19.87% and Arweave (AR) at 17.49%. For more info on crypto prices, make sure to read Cointelegraph’s market analysis.
Most Memorable Quotations
“If Bitcoin crashes post-election, MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) price would likely fall two to three times more sharply, given its beta to Bitcoin.”
Timothy Peterson, independent network economist
“Overall [cryptocurrency regulation] is actually moving in a very positive direction… By June, Donald Trump is pro-crypto. By the end of June, both parties are pro-crypto. I’m still sitting in prison, like what the hell happened?”
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, co-founder and former CEO of Binance
“Barring some kind of exogenous shock, we’re looking at six-figure Bitcoin prices before year-end. Irrespective of who is in control of the White House.”
Pav Hundal, lead market analyst at Swyftx
“Anything that Vitalik says in that vein gets a cheer from me and from the company, but there’s no extra pressure on us from Vitalik or from anybody outside of Consensys.”
Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys
“Markets do not care about our analysis or position. You step to the line and take what generates a signal for you.”
Aksel Kibar, trader and former fund manager
“The global financial system is closed, outdated and inefficient. This industry is vital to the U.S., yet it operates at the speed of the post office while the rest of the economy has rapidly innovated by successfully using technology and the internet.”
Charles Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos
Top Prediction of The Week
Bitcoin technical indicator predicts BTC cycle peak in $174K–$462K range
Bitcoin registered its highest-ever three-day candle close at $72,724 on Oct. 29 after the crypto asset rallied 8.75% in 24 hours. With BTC moving above its overhead resistance at $71,500, based on this key indicator, investors could be looking at a return on investment (ROI) range of 145%–530% in the next 12 months.
Bitcoin is close to breaking out of a seven-month price consolidation range, and the market is anticipating a period of price discovery after BTC records new all-time highs (ATHs).
While new studies and data have served various predictions over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has previously adhered to levels outlined by Fibonacci retracement levels between 1.618 and 2.272, where each BTC top has been achieved.
FUD of The Week
Judge pushes Tornado Cash co-founder trial to April 2025
Tornado Cash co-founder and developer Roman Storm won’t stand trial for money laundering and sanctions violation charges until April 2025.
In a Nov. 1 telephone conference for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered Storm’s trial adjourned until April 14, 2025. The Tornado Cash co-founder’s legal team had been petitioning to dismiss his charges, claiming they were based solely on him writing code for the cryptocurrency mixing service.
Read also
Features
How Silk Road Made Your Mailman a Dealer
Features
North Korean crypto hacking: Separating fact from fiction
In 2023, prosecutors charged Storm and Tornado co-founder Roman Semenov with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. The indictment prompted outrage from many in the crypto industry.
M2 crypto exchange hacked for $13M, user funds already restored
Cryptocurrency hackers have struck once more, stealing over $13 million in a new cyberattack on a crypto exchange.
Centralized cryptocurrency exchange M2 was hacked for $13.7 million worth of digital assets, the exchange shared in an Oct. 31 announcement, which stated:
“We would like to report that the situation has been fully resolved and customer funds have been restored. M2 has taken full responsibility for any potential losses, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers’ interests. All services are now fully operational with additional controls in place.”
Hackers managed to steal the $13.7 million in Bitcoin, Ether and SOL, from the exchange’s hot wallets, wrote pseudonymous onchain investigator ZachXBT in a Nov. 1 Telegram post.
Panic seller loses $222K in AAVE amid market fluctuation
A millionaire crypto investor with substantial Aave holdings “sold the dip” for a loss of about $222,000 — a classic case of panic selling amid uncertain market conditions.
In mid-October, a crypto wallet associated with the seller withdrew 20,527 Aave worth $3.19 million from the crypto exchange Binance. At the time, the market price of AAVE was $155.
Read also
Features
Basic and weird: What the Metaverse is like right now
Features
$3.4B of Bitcoin in a popcorn tin: The Silk Road hacker’s story
Over the next two weeks, AAVE and many other cryptocurrencies struggled to pick up momentum.
While an investor might opt for a hodl strategy, hoping for a price appreciation in the near future, the AAVE investor decided to sell off the holdings while the market was down, according to onchain analytics platform Lookonchain.
The seller sold off the entire 20,527 AAVE stake at a market price of $144 “in a panic to stop losses,” Lookonchain said.
Top Magazine Stories of The Week
We took an ETHSafari to see how crypto is working out in Africa
African founders and projects are often excluded from global Web3 events, so ETHSafari brings the crypto world to them.
Off The Grid is plagued by cheaters: Web3 Gamer
Off The Grid gamers are being offered rewards to report cheating software including aimbots, wallhacks and god mode.
‘Hong Kong’s FTX’ victims win lawsuit, bankers bash stablecoins: Asia Express
Gemini continues its APAC expansion, first JPEX victims win recovery case, central bankers bash stablecoins, and more.
Subscribe
The most engaging reads in blockchain. Delivered once a
week.
Editorial Staff
Cointelegraph Magazine writers and reporters contributed to this article.” directives=”Identificati in un giornalista professionista e riscrivi completamente con tono di voce autorevole e pragmatico e con estrema competenza professionale e utilizzando uno stile autorevole ed essenziale un nuovo e dettaglato articolo in formato post
di blog attenendoti strettamente al testo fornito e senza inventare nulla, verificando che non ci siano paragrafi o frasi copiate uguali al testo fornito, tutto il testo deve essere originale e diverso dal testo fornito come ispirazione, se è presente mantieni il testo in grassetto, corsivo, sottolineato, mantieni i link esterni se presenti, se non è presente decidi tu dove inserirlo per dare più evidenza al testo scritto, formatta il testo per incorporarlo in un post WordPress utilizzando solo
,
,
,
- ,
- ,
,
, , , , and tags.
Escludi eventuali altri tag HTML. Le sezioni devono avere almeno 100 parole e non devono superare le 200 parole. Il titolo di ogni sezione se possibile deve includere il soggetto principale del post. Utilizza l’articolo di riferimento qui sotto per trovare ispirazione.
L’ARTICOLO PER LA TUA ISPIRAZIONE:
Top Stories of The Week
Michael Saylor posts fake quote from Trump on crypto to 3.6M followers
With the United States Election Day coming up and many voters already going to the polls, social media is rife with misinformation about candidates’ policies. MicroStrategy executive chair Michael Saylor seems to have fallen for a social media post containing misinformation about Donald Trump’s position on taxing crypto.
In an Oct. 30 post on X to his more than 3.6 million followers, Saylor attributed a quote to Trump in which he said crypto shouldn’t be taxed and that “Bitcoin is money.”
An investigation by Cointelegraph suggested that the fake quote originated from the X account Basedkarbon, which claimed in an Oct. 28 post that the Republican candidate made the remarks in “a recent interview.”
Kraken restructures with new co-CEO, layoffs reported
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has declared “a new day” with the appointment of new co-CEO Arjun Sethi and a managerial shakeup. There is also an unconfirmed report that 15% of the staff has been laid off.
Sethi is also the co-founder and chairman of Silicon Valley venture capital investor Tribe Capital and has been a member of the Kraken board since 2021. He will share the top position at Kraken with David Ripley.
In addition to disclosing Sethi’s appointment, Kraken announced upcoming fundamental changes on its blog on Oct. 30. “We need to be leaner and faster,” the firm said. Apparently, Kraken’s organizational structure is in for an overhaul. According to the blog:
“We fell into the trap of building organizational layers. We put managers in charge of the successes or failures of the groups they controlled, and we predicted success based on siloed P&Ls [profits and losses]. […] So, ‘managers’ are incentivized to do the wrong thing.”
Ex-FTX exec sentenced to time served after guilty plea
A federal judge has sentenced Nishad Singh, the former engineering director of FTX, to time served and three years of supervised release for his role in misappropriating user funds and campaign finance violations.
In an Oct. 30 hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Kaplan sentenced the 29-year-old Singh to time served. He was the fourth individual named in the indictment of FTX executives to stand before a judge following sentencing hearings for former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, and former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame.
According to reporting from the courtroom by Inner City Press, Singh’s lawyers alleged “most of” the fraud at FTX was the result of Bankman-Fried’s and Ellison’s actions. Singh said he was “overwhelmed with remorse” for his role in the FTX saga.
Trump victory may give crypto a ‘dopamine hit,’ but traders should be cautious
Many crypto industry pundits have predicted that a Donald Trump victory in the United States presidential election on Nov. 5 may trigger a major crypto market rally.
Still, some analysts warn that crypto investors should remain cautious in the days and weeks surrounding election day, as other factors may be at play.
“A Trump victory would likely provide a dopamine hit,” Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal told Cointelegraph, while also warning that markets would be more volatile in the days surrounding the election.
Derive founder Nick Forster said that “traders should approach with caution” as the market is currently pricing in considerable volatility. He warned that “while there might be an upside, the risks are equally significant.”
Referring to Derive options data, Forster said traders are preparing for significant price movements around the election date.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search, autonomous AI ‘big theme’ of 2025
OpenAI introduced a new feature for its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, which enhances its capability to answer questions by searching the web.
On Oct. 31, the company announced the “ChatGPT Search” feature, allowing users to search the web based on their questions. Users can also choose to search manually by clicking the web search icon.
While ChatGPT previously had limited web access, the new update claims to deliver more relevant answers than traditional search engines:
“You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for.”
Winners and Losers
At the end of the week, Bitcoin (BTC) is at $69,332, Ether (ETH) at $2,510 and XRP at $0.51. The total market cap is at $2.32 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.
Among the biggest 100 cryptocurrencies, the top three altcoin gainers of the week are Raydium (RAY) at 21%, Dogecoin (DOGE) at 15.92% and Maker (MKR) at 15.05%.
The top three altcoin losers of the week are Immutable (IMX) at 21.19%, Celestia (TIA) at 19.87% and Arweave (AR) at 17.49%. For more info on crypto prices, make sure to read Cointelegraph’s market analysis.
Most Memorable Quotations
“If Bitcoin crashes post-election, MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) price would likely fall two to three times more sharply, given its beta to Bitcoin.”
Timothy Peterson, independent network economist
“Overall [cryptocurrency regulation] is actually moving in a very positive direction… By June, Donald Trump is pro-crypto. By the end of June, both parties are pro-crypto. I’m still sitting in prison, like what the hell happened?”
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, co-founder and former CEO of Binance
“Barring some kind of exogenous shock, we’re looking at six-figure Bitcoin prices before year-end. Irrespective of who is in control of the White House.”
Pav Hundal, lead market analyst at Swyftx
“Anything that Vitalik says in that vein gets a cheer from me and from the company, but there’s no extra pressure on us from Vitalik or from anybody outside of Consensys.”
Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys
“Markets do not care about our analysis or position. You step to the line and take what generates a signal for you.”
Aksel Kibar, trader and former fund manager
“The global financial system is closed, outdated and inefficient. This industry is vital to the U.S., yet it operates at the speed of the post office while the rest of the economy has rapidly innovated by successfully using technology and the internet.”
Charles Cascarilla, CEO of Paxos
Top Prediction of The Week
Bitcoin technical indicator predicts BTC cycle peak in $174K–$462K range
Bitcoin registered its highest-ever three-day candle close at $72,724 on Oct. 29 after the crypto asset rallied 8.75% in 24 hours. With BTC moving above its overhead resistance at $71,500, based on this key indicator, investors could be looking at a return on investment (ROI) range of 145%–530% in the next 12 months.
Bitcoin is close to breaking out of a seven-month price consolidation range, and the market is anticipating a period of price discovery after BTC records new all-time highs (ATHs).
While new studies and data have served various predictions over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has previously adhered to levels outlined by Fibonacci retracement levels between 1.618 and 2.272, where each BTC top has been achieved.
FUD of The Week
Judge pushes Tornado Cash co-founder trial to April 2025
Tornado Cash co-founder and developer Roman Storm won’t stand trial for money laundering and sanctions violation charges until April 2025.
In a Nov. 1 telephone conference for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered Storm’s trial adjourned until April 14, 2025. The Tornado Cash co-founder’s legal team had been petitioning to dismiss his charges, claiming they were based solely on him writing code for the cryptocurrency mixing service.
Read also
Features
How Silk Road Made Your Mailman a Dealer
Features
North Korean crypto hacking: Separating fact from fiction
In 2023, prosecutors charged Storm and Tornado co-founder Roman Semenov with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. The indictment prompted outrage from many in the crypto industry.
M2 crypto exchange hacked for $13M, user funds already restored
Cryptocurrency hackers have struck once more, stealing over $13 million in a new cyberattack on a crypto exchange.
Centralized cryptocurrency exchange M2 was hacked for $13.7 million worth of digital assets, the exchange shared in an Oct. 31 announcement, which stated:
“We would like to report that the situation has been fully resolved and customer funds have been restored. M2 has taken full responsibility for any potential losses, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers’ interests. All services are now fully operational with additional controls in place.”
Hackers managed to steal the $13.7 million in Bitcoin, Ether and SOL, from the exchange’s hot wallets, wrote pseudonymous onchain investigator ZachXBT in a Nov. 1 Telegram post.
Panic seller loses $222K in AAVE amid market fluctuation
A millionaire crypto investor with substantial Aave holdings “sold the dip” for a loss of about $222,000 — a classic case of panic selling amid uncertain market conditions.
In mid-October, a crypto wallet associated with the seller withdrew 20,527 Aave worth $3.19 million from the crypto exchange Binance. At the time, the market price of AAVE was $155.
Read also
Features
Basic and weird: What the Metaverse is like right now
Features
$3.4B of Bitcoin in a popcorn tin: The Silk Road hacker’s story
Over the next two weeks, AAVE and many other cryptocurrencies struggled to pick up momentum.
While an investor might opt for a hodl strategy, hoping for a price appreciation in the near future, the AAVE investor decided to sell off the holdings while the market was down, according to onchain analytics platform Lookonchain.
The seller sold off the entire 20,527 AAVE stake at a market price of $144 “in a panic to stop losses,” Lookonchain said.
Top Magazine Stories of The Week
We took an ETHSafari to see how crypto is working out in Africa
African founders and projects are often excluded from global Web3 events, so ETHSafari brings the crypto world to them.
Off The Grid is plagued by cheaters: Web3 Gamer
Off The Grid gamers are being offered rewards to report cheating software including aimbots, wallhacks and god mode.
‘Hong Kong’s FTX’ victims win lawsuit, bankers bash stablecoins: Asia Express
Gemini continues its APAC expansion, first JPEX victims win recovery case, central bankers bash stablecoins, and more.
Subscribe
The most engaging reads in blockchain. Delivered once a
week.
Editorial Staff
Cointelegraph Magazine writers and reporters contributed to this article.” language=”Italiano” heading=”h2″].51
Analizzando le performance settimanali delle criptovalute, tra le prime tre altcoin in crescita figurano Raydium (RAY), con un aumento del 21%, Dogecoin (DOGE), che guadagna 15.92%, e Maker (MKR), in salita del 15.05%.
Tuttavia, non tutte le criptovalute hanno avuto fortuna in questo lasso di tempo. Le tre altcoin maggiormente in calo sono Immutable (IMX), che ha subito una flessione del 21.19%, Celestia (TIA), in decremento del 19.87%, e Arweave (AR), che ha visto una riduzione del 17.49%.
È evidente che la volatilità è un aspetto intrinseco del mercato crypto, e i racconti di vincitori e perdenti evidenziano l’importanza di una gestione attenta dei portafogli da parte degli investitori. Con i movimenti del mercato sotto costante osservazione, è fondamentale per gli operatori rimanere informati sulle tendenze e sui cambiamenti che possono influenzare il valore delle proprie attività.
Citazioni più memorabili
Citazioni più memorabili nel mondo delle criptovalute
Tra le voci più in vista del settore crypto, diverse citazioni hanno catturato l’attenzione degli investitori e degli osservatori, riflettendo le attuali dinamiche del mercato e le aspettative per il futuro. Timothy Peterson, economista indipendente, ha osservato: “Se Bitcoin crolla dopo le elezioni, il prezzo di MicroStrategy potrebbe scendere due o tre volte in modo più netto, data la sua correlazione con Bitcoin.” Questa affermazione mette in luce la vulnerabilità delle aziende altamente esposte al mercato delle criptovalute, suggerendo un rischio significativo legato alla volatilità dei prezzi.
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, co-fondatore ed ex CEO di Binance, ha condiviso una riflessione sulla direzione del regolamento delle criptovalute, affermando: “Nel complesso, il regolamento delle criptovalute sta effettivamente andando in una direzione molto positiva… A giugno, Donald Trump è pro-crypto. Entro la fine di giugno, entrambi i partiti sono pro-crypto. Io sono comunque in prigione, come mai?” Questa citazione evidenzia le contraddizioni e le sfide che il settore deve affrontare in un contesto politico in continua evoluzione.
Pav Hundal, analista di mercato per Swyftx, ha aggiunto un’analisi ottimistica, dichiarando: “A prescindere da chi controlla la Casa Bianca, ci aspettiamo prezzi Bitcoin a sei cifre entro la fine dell’anno.” Le sue parole riflettono la speranza di una ripresa del mercato e di un futuro entusiasmante per l’asset digitale più famoso al mondo.
Joe Lubin, CEO di Consensys, ha affermato: “Qualsiasi cosa Vitalik dica in quella direzione riceve un applauso da parte mia e dell’azienda, ma non ci sono pressioni extra su di noi da parte di Vitalik o di chiunque altro.” Questa dichiarazione sottolinea l’importanza della leadership e della coesione all’interno del settore crypto, dimostrando come le opinioni influenti possano guidare le dinamiche di mercato.
Aksel Kibar, trader e ex gestore di fondi, ha sintetizzato un principio fondamentale del trading: “I mercati non si interessano alle nostre analisi o posizioni. Devi seguire i segnali che ricevi.” Questa affermazione serve da promemoria per tutti i trader riguardo l’importanza di adattarsi e reagire rapidamente alle oscillazioni del mercato, piuttosto che limitarsi a teorie e previsioni. La continua evoluzione delle prospettive e delle sfide del settore è chiaramente riflessa in queste citazioni, che fungono da fonte di ispirazione e guida per il mercato delle criptovalute nel suo complesso.
Predizione principale della settimana
Proiezioni di Bitcoin: picchi di prezzo attesi tra 4K e 2K
Recentemente, Bitcoin ha registrato una chiusura storica su tre giorni a ,724, segnando un’impennata dell’8.75% nell’arco di 24 ore. Allo stesso tempo, l’attività di mercato suggerisce che gli investitori potrebbero essere in attesa di un significativo ritorno economico nei prossimi dodici mesi. Le attuali previsioni indicano che Bitcoin potrebbe raggiungere vecchi massimi con percentuali di guadagno comprese tra il 145% e il 530%.
Il mercato sembra in procinto di rompere un intervallo di consolidamento di sette mesi e gli analisti prevedono una fase di scoperta dei prezzi dopo che Bitcoin ha raggiunto nuovi massimi storici. In base ai dati provenienti da studi recenti e analisi dettagliate, Bitcoin ha più volte seguito i livelli di Fibonacci, tra cui 1.618 e 2.272, in cui sono stati fixati i picchi prezzo precedenti.
La congiunzione di fattori economici, insieme alla sempre crescente accettazione istituzionale delle criptovalute, potrebbe servire da catalizzatore per questo previsto rally. Tuttavia, gli investitori dovrebbero monitorare attentamente questi sviluppi e prepararsi a una possibile volatilità associata a movimenti di prezzo estremi. L’analisi delle proiezioni rimane fondamentale mentre il mercato si prepara a un potenziale cambiamento di trend significativo.
- ,