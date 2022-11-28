Roshcomm is proud to host Gulf Blockchain Summit in Partnership with ASSODIGITALE and Swiss Blockchain consortium as our valued Media Partner

Roshcomm, a leading organization for Business Consultancy, Training, Event Management, and the proud host of many Conferences and Summits.

We are proud to host Gulf Blockchain Summit, Middle East’s leading Blockchain festival 11-12 December 2022 at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Bahrain.

This Gulf Blockchain Summit Conference and Workshops is a 2-day event in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the Middle East, where industry leaders and tech enthusiasts alike come together, to explore how the new technologies will shape the world of tomorrow.

Gulf Blockchain Summit is going to be daring, bold, inspirational, and aspirational. Our expert speakers bring fresh new insights from the industry that can help transform the world of tomorrow. More than 200-300 delegates, comprising of Global Leaders, international Thought Leaders and Government Officials will gather at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Bahrain to discuss, debate, learn and share Global fresh and unique insights that our audience can bring back to the office.

Announcing the Media Partnership with ASSODIGITALE for Gulf Blockchain Summit, Mr. M. A. Sridhar, CEO of Roshcomm, said, “We are very pleased to announce that ASSODIGITALE our Media Partners will support Roshcomm in promoting the event and help reach a larger audience for the Conference.

In this regard, we recognize the important role being played by ASSODIGITALE and we are pleased to have their Partnership for our event.” As always, the event will showcase speakers who are leading authorities in their respective areas and are globally recognized for their domain of work.

“Our flagship Blockchain event presents all the benefits of a conference with the energy of a festival – do business, get inspired, meet industry peers, and enjoy every minute of it” said Mr. Sridhar.

For more information call +973 1736 5044 or visit www.gulfblockchainsummit.com

About Gulf Blockchain Summit 2022

Gulf Blockchain Summit 2022 is the only integrated networking event that is focused on providing deep insights into the Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Development and Management Life Cycles, with particular emphasis on the application of international best practices tailored to the local market.

It is the region’s inaugural In-Person Conference dedicated to the specialized needs of a fast-developing marketplace. GBS 2022 and related networking events shall become the pre-eminent event geared to deliver maximum return on enhancing Blockchain knowledge, education and awareness in the community.

CEOs, COOs, CFOs, Directors, Bankers, Investors, Developers, Exchange operators, Blockchain enthusiasts and the General Public, now have a unique touch point where international leadership and Blockchain expertise, superior local knowledge and executive capability converge.

We expect industry leaders and Strategy gurus to join us as speakers at the event. This event is a great opportunity to meet key decision makers from both the private and public sectors.

The latest upcoming trends, the post-crisis business landscape, the economic slowdown and its effect on the blockchain market, the future of Web3 global best practices and success stories in the field of Blockchain use-cases, Crypto investments, NFTs, DeFi and Metaverse will be presented during the event. Register at http://www.gulfblockchainsummit.com.

About Roshcomm

Roshcomm is a leading Bahrain based organization, focused on delivering high quality educational content, event management, information on the latest strategies and assessment of business and management knowledge and skills. Roshcomm organizes conferences, seminars, workshops, training courses, business consultancy and market research regularly on topical issues for established and start-up companies to help them to identify new market opportunities, enter those markets successfully, and accelerate the adoption of new skills and management practices. It provides up-to-date global business market insights to different market segments.