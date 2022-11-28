Direttore Editoriale Assodigitale.it
Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28

The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27 – 28 in Dubai.

Having started in 2017, the forum quickly became one of the TOP-3 events worldwide in the cryptocurrency industry.

The forum is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners.

https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row

What to expect?

networking with 4000 attendees from all around the world and meeting  business executives from top companies in the industry

– exhibition area with 100 booths of digital companies

– speeches by world-leading experts  in the conference hall

– the greatest AfterParty on the luxury yacht “LOTUS”

Participants will find promising startups to invest in, meet new business partners and learn about all the relevant ways to make money with cryptocurrencies from industry leaders. The event program also includes a discussion about profiting on the latest trends: the metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, P2P trading, cryptocurrency arbitrage and more.

Attendees

Beginners in cryptocurrencies will be able to take their first step in the industry, while professionals will significantly expand their network of business contacts and find new business partners. Blockchain Life is a universal platform for development in the industry of cryptocurrencies.

Where and when?

February 27 – 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.

Buy a ticket now: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row

