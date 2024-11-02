Cardano (ADA) continua a guadagnare terreno, scopri perché!

, , , , and tags.

ADA’s gains largely coincide with the conclusion of the fourth Cardano Summit, among other catalysts. Altcoin Watch COINTELEGRAPH IN YOUR SOCIAL FEEDCardano (ADA) staged a solid rebound in the last 24 hours, rising by over 8.50% to reach $0.363 on Nov. 2. In doing so, it outperformed the broader crypto market, which rose by a little over 1% in the same period.ADA/USD four-hour price chart. Source: TradingViewADA’s gains largely coincided with the conclusion of the fourth annual Cardano Summit 2024 in Dubai. Furthermore, they surfaced alongside the latest United States jobs data showing a low unemployment rate in October.Cardano Summit boosts ADA price upsideADA’s rally today likely stemmed from the positive sentiment surrounding several key developments and announcements made at the 2024 Cardano Summit.For instance, EMURGO, the blockchain firm advancing Web3 adoption on the Cardano network, partnered with BitcoinOS (BOS), a smart contract platform for Bitcoin, to bring Bitcoin’s $1.3 trillion in liquidity to Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem.The 2024 Cardano Summit further showcased high-profile speakers and partnerships with entities like Binance and Animoca Brands.Large events like the Cardano Summit often generate speculative interest, with traders and investors buying in anticipation of announcements that could increase network value and utility.Low unemployment rate benefits risk assetsADA’s rally in the past 24 hours mirrored gains witnessed across the risk market, with an increasing odds of an interest rate cut following the latest US jobs report.Notably, US hiring in October grew at its slowest pace since 2020, with nonfarm payrolls adding just 12,000 jobs—a slowdown partly influenced by severe hurricanes and a major strike at Boeing.US labor market data October. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics/BloombergNonetheless, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, while average hourly earnings showed a modest increase, according to Nov. 1’s report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The jobs report serves as the final key economic indicator ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week and the Nov. 5 presidential election. According to CME data, the likelihood of a 25 basis-point rate cut in November has risen to 98.9%, up from 94.8% prior to the report’s release.Target rate probabilities for Nov. 7 Fed meeting. Source: CMELower rates generally boost market liquidity and support asset valuations, creating a “risk-on” environment where investors seek returns in higher-risk markets, including crypto.ADA, being a major altcoin, benefits from this influx of capital as it mirrors the rally seen across equities and other risk-on assets.Cardano price eyes 35% rally by 2025Cardano’s gains today are part of a technical rebound. Notably, the cryptocurrency has gained by over 15.50% a week after testing its multi-month ascending trendline support, as shown below.ADA/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingViewEarlier, ADA has witnessed sharp price rebounds from the same support level, the most recent being its 50%-plus gains in August. However, the upside gains have been capped by the 50-week (red) and 200-week (blue) exponential moving averages (EMAs).As a result of this fractal, ADA now eyes further gains toward the 50-week EMA at around $0.424, up by approximately 15% from the current price level, in November. If it breaks above the 50-week EMA, the next potential target will likely be the 200-week EMA at around $0.477 by the end of this year.Related: Is crypto ‘altseason’ coming? Watch these 3 key signals in the months aheadInterestingly, the 200-week EMA, up 35% from the current prices, coincides with ADA’s multi-year descending trendline resistance.This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. Add reaction” language=”Italiano” heading=”h2″],363 il 2 novembre. Questo incremento ha messo in evidenza la solidità del token rispetto a un mercato delle criptovalute più ampio, che nel medesimo periodo ha visto una crescita modesta di poco sopra l’1%. Una parte significativa di questo impennare può essere attribuita alla chiusura della quarta edizione del Cardano Summit annuale, tenutosi a Dubai. Questo evento ha catalizzato una serie di sviluppi favorevoli e di annunci rilevanti che hanno alimentato la speculazione e l’interesse tra investitori e trader. Infatti, eventi di questa portata tendono ad attirare attenzione e a incentivare acquisti anticipati nella speranza di beneficiare di nuovi sviluppi nelle tecnologie e nella rete di Cardano. Un altro fattore chiave che ha contribuito a questo slancio è stato il contesto economico degli Stati Uniti, con i dati sull’occupazione che hanno mostrato un tasso di disoccupazione stabile al 4,1% e un aumento moderato degli stipendi orari. La combinazione di un mercato del lavoro che, sebbene mostri segni di rallentamento, mantiene un tasso di disoccupazione basso, offre una base favorevole per gli asset a rischio. L’incertezza su cosa potrebbe emergere nelle politiche monetarie a seguito di tali dati ha incentivato gli investitori a cercare rifugi più aggressivi nel mercato delle criptovalute. Furthermore, they surfaced alongside the latest United States jobs data showing a low unemployment rate in October.Cardano Summit boosts ADA price upsideADA’s rally today likely stemmed from the positive sentiment surrounding several key developments and announcements made at the 2024 Cardano Summit.For instance, EMURGO, the blockchain firm advancing Web3 adoption on the Cardano network, partnered with BitcoinOS (BOS), a smart contract platform for Bitcoin, to bring Bitcoin’s $1.3 trillion in liquidity to Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem.The 2024 Cardano Summit further showcased high-profile speakers and partnerships with entities like Binance and Animoca Brands.Large events like the Cardano Summit often generate speculative interest, with traders and investors buying in anticipation of announcements that could increase network value and utility.Low unemployment rate benefits risk assetsADA’s rally in the past 24 hours mirrored gains witnessed across the risk market, with an increasing odds of an interest rate cut following the latest US jobs report.Notably, US hiring in October grew at its slowest pace since 2020, with nonfarm payrolls adding just 12,000 jobs—a slowdown partly influenced by severe hurricanes and a major strike at Boeing.US labor market data October. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics/BloombergNonetheless, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, while average hourly earnings showed a modest increase, according to Nov. 1’s report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The jobs report serves as the final key economic indicator ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week and the Nov. 5 presidential election. According to CME data, the likelihood of a 25 basis-point rate cut in November has risen to 98.9%, up from 94.8% prior to the report’s release.Target rate probabilities for Nov. 7 Fed meeting. Source: CMELower rates generally boost market liquidity and support asset valuations, creating a “risk-on” environment where investors seek returns in higher-risk markets, including crypto.ADA, being a major altcoin, benefits from this influx of capital as it mirrors the rally seen across equities and other risk-on assets.Cardano price eyes 35% rally by 2025Cardano’s gains today are part of a technical rebound. Notably, the cryptocurrency has gained by over 15.50% a week after testing its multi-month ascending trendline support, as shown below.ADA/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingViewEarlier, ADA has witnessed sharp price rebounds from the same support level, the most recent being its 50%-plus gains in August. However, the upside gains have been capped by the 50-week (red) and 200-week (blue) exponential moving averages (EMAs).As a result of this fractal, ADA now eyes further gains toward the 50-week EMA at around $0.424, up by approximately 15% from the current price level, in November. If it breaks above the 50-week EMA, the next potential target will likely be the 200-week EMA at around $0.477 by the end of this year.Related: Is crypto ‘altseason’ coming? Watch these 3 key signals in the months aheadInterestingly, the 200-week EMA, up 35% from the current prices, coincides with ADA’s multi-year descending trendline resistance.This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. Add reaction” language=”Italiano” heading=”h2″],363 il 2 novembre, non è passato inosservato. Questo significativo rialzo si è svolto in un contesto in cui l’intero mercato delle criptovalute ha mostrato una crescita contenuta, inferiore all’1%, mettendo in evidenza la resilienza del token ADA rispetto alle tendenze più ampie del settore. Una spiegazione centrale per l’andamento rialzista del prezzo di ADA è l’impatto del quarto Cardano Summit, conclusosi di recente a Dubai. Durante questo evento, sono emersi importanti sviluppi e annunci che hanno suscitato entusiasmo tra investitori e trader, agevolando una corsa agli acquisti. L’anticipazione degli investitori legata a eventi di grande rilevanza come il Summit è comune, poiché tali manifestazioni sono spesso viste come occasioni per il rilascio di notizie in grado di aumentare il valore e l’utilità della rete Cardano. In aggiunta ai fattori interni legati al Cardano Summit, il contesto economico degli Stati Uniti ha giocato un ruolo essenziale. I recenti dati mostrano che, nonostante un rallentamento nella crescita dell’occupazione, il tasso di disoccupazione è rimasto stabile al 4,1%, con un modesto aumento degli stipendi orari. Questo scenario ha generato un clima di fiducia per gli investimenti in asset considerati più rischiosi come le criptovalute. Con l’incertezza riguardo le politiche monetarie future, derivanti dalle proiezioni economiche, molti investitori si sono indirizzati verso il mercato cripto in cerca di opportunità di rendimento. Il rialzo di ADA non soltanto mette in luce l’influenza degli eventi economici e di settore sul mercato delle criptovalute, ma dimostra anche quanto possano interagire le variabili economiche e le dinamiche del mercato nel determinare le performance degli asset. Con ADA che continua a guadagnare slancio, l’attenzione resta concentrata sui futuri sviluppi che potrebbero influenzare ulteriormente la rete Cardano e il suo prezzo di mercato, suggerendo che il sentiment attuale potrebbe avere ulteriori ripercussioni nel breve termine. Impatto del Cardano Summit 2024 Il recente rally del prezzo di Cardano (ADA) è stato fortemente influenzato dal Cardano Summit 2024, un evento cruciale che si è tenuto a Dubai e ha attirato l’attenzione di investitori, sviluppatori e appassionati del settore. La quarta edizione del Summit ha rappresentato un punto di svolta per il network Cardano, presentando una serie di annunci significativi e sviluppi innovativi che hanno alimentato il sentimento positivo nei confronti di ADA. Tali eventi sono noti per stimolare la speculazione e l’interesse, creando opportunità di investimento che possono tradursi in aumenti di valore sostanziali. Durante il Summit, uno dei momenti salienti è stata la collaborazione annunciata tra EMURGO e BitcoinOS (BOS), che ha come obiettivo la promozione dell’adozione del Web3 sulla rete Cardano. Questo accordo strategico mira a portare i .3 trilioni di liquidità di Bitcoin nel ecosistema DeFi di Cardano. Tale iniziativa non solo rafforza l’infrastruttura di Cardano ma crea anche un legame significativo tra due delle più importanti piattaforme blockchain, aumentando così il potenziale di crescita di ADA. Il Summit ha inoltre visto la partecipazione di relatori di alto profilo e collaborazioni con aziende di spicco come Binance e Animoca Brands, consolidando ulteriormente la posizione di Cardano nel panorama delle criptovalute. Tali partnership non solo ampliano il raggio d’azione e l’applicabilità della blockchain di Cardano ma possono anche tradursi in opportunità economiche significative per gli sviluppatori e gli investitori che operano all’interno di questo ecosistema. In contesti come questo, è comune osservare un aumento dell’interesse speculativo, dove sia i trader che gli investitori si muovono anticipando notizie o sviluppi che possono aumentare il valore e l’utility della rete. La chiusura di eventi come il Cardano Summit ha quindi storicamente coinciso con un incremento dell’acquisto di ADA, con molti che vedono in questi momenti un’opportunità per posizionarsi in modo vantaggioso prima che i potenziali sviluppi si concretizzino. La combinazione di queste dinamiche ha generato una spinta al rialzo per il prezzo di Cardano, creando un clima favorevole in cui il sentiment positivo possa prosperare, portando a previsioni di ulteriori guadagni nel breve e medio termine. Mentre il mercato continua a reagire a queste novità, l’attenzione rimane sui futuri annunci e sviluppi che potrebbero ulteriormente plasmare la direzione di ADA nel contesto del crescente ecosistema delle criptovalute. Collaborazioni strategiche e sviluppi significativi Il recente aumento di Cardano (ADA) è stato significativamente sostenuto da cruciali collaborazioni e sviluppi avvenuti durante il Cardano Summit 2024. Tra le partnership più rilevanti emerse in questo contesto, spicca quella tra EMURGO e BitcoinOS (BOS), che mira a portare una liquidità pari a ,3 trilioni da Bitcoin all’ecosistema DeFi di Cardano. Questa alleanza non solo presenta un potenziale strategico per l’integrazione delle risorse di Bitcoin nel network di Cardano, ma rappresenta anche un passo importante verso l’adozione di Web3, combinando le potenzialità di due delle blockchain più discusse nel panorama attuale. In aggiunta, il Summit ha visto la partecipazione di personalità di rilievo e aziende consolidate come Binance e Animoca Brands. Tali relazioni strategiche non solo ampliano le possibilità di utilizzo della blockchain di Cardano, ma offrono anche una credibilità maggiore al progetto agli occhi degli investitori e degli sviluppatori. È evidente come tali interazioni creino un terreno fertile per opportunità economiche e innovazioni tecnologiche, capaci di spingere l’adozione e, di conseguenza, il valore di ADA. Questi sviluppi hanno inteso stimolare l’interesse di trader e investitori, portando a una dinamica di acquisto anticipata in previsione delle novità e delle opportunità che stanno per emergere. Eventi di grande portata come il Cardano Summit sono spesso visti come catalizzatori per speculazioni positive e strategie di investimento, alimentando l’ottimismo intorno al network e alla sua criptovaluta. La notizia di nuove partnership è un forte incentivo per molti investitori, spesso portando a movimenti di mercato significativi immediatamente dopo la loro diffusione. Il momento attuale dimostra quindi come le collaborazioni strategiche e i progressi tecnologici non solo influiscano sul sentimento di mercato, ma possano anche avere un impatto tangibile sulle performance di prezzo di ADA. Con l’ecosistema Cardano in continua evoluzione, l’attenzione si concentra ora su come tali sviluppi si tradurranno in crescita reale e stabilità per il token, rendendolo un oggetto di interesse non solo per gli investitori di lungo termine ma anche per i trader a breve termine. Man mano che emergono dettagli e ulteriori partnership, si attendono reazioni sostenute dal mercato, che potrebbero rivelare la propensione degli investitori a salire a bordo mentre il progetto si prepara a competere sempre più fieramente in un ambiente cripto in rapida evoluzione. L’interesse nei confronti di Cardano continua a crescere, suggerendo che l’ecosistema ha davanti sfide e opportunità emozionanti che potrebbero ridefinire la sua traiettoria nel futuro. Rilevanza del tasso di disoccupazione negli Stati Uniti Il recente rally di Cardano (ADA) ha mostrato una connessione interessante con i dati macroeconomici, in particolare con il tasso di disoccupazione negli Stati Uniti. A novembre, il tasso di disoccupazione è rimasto stabile al 4,1%, riflettendo una condizione economica in cui la mancanza di posti di lavoro non ha gravemente influenzato il mercato. Questo dato ha creato un ambiente favorevole per gli investimenti a rischio, incluse le criptovalute, poiché investitori e trader tendono a mantenere o aumentare le loro posizioni quando l’economia presenta segnali di solidità. Oltre alla stabilità del tasso di disoccupazione, il rapporto sull’occupazione di ottobre ha rivelato che l’occupazione americana è cresciuta al suo ritmo più lento dal 2020, con un incremento modesto di soli 12.000 posti di lavoro. Questo rallentamento è stato attribuito a fattori esterni, come eventi atmosferici estremi e scioperi significativi, ma nonostante queste sfide, il dato del tasso di disoccupazione ha mostrato una certa resilienza. La stabilità del mercato del lavoro tende a incoraggiare gli investitori a destinare il capitale verso asset più rischiosi, come quelli cripto, soprattutto in un contesto di previsto allentamento delle politiche monetarie. La fiducia degli investitori è ulteriormente alimentata dalle aspettative di un imminente taglio dei tassi di interesse. Le recenti statistiche hanno suggerito che la Federal Reserve potrebbe considerare una riduzione dei tassi come risposta al rallentamento della crescita, spingendo gli investitori verso strategie rischiose in cerca di rendimenti più elevati. Le probabilità di un abbassamento di 25 punti base in novembre sono aumentate notevolmente, con i dati CME che mostrano un’opzione del 98,9% in tal senso. Questa prospettiva di politiche monetarie più accomodanti non solo incentiva l’investimento in settori ad alto rischio, ma stimola anche speculazioni positive attorno a criptovalute come Cardano (ADA). Il contesto occupazionale attuale negli Stati Uniti non è soltanto un dato statistico, ma un indicatore cruciale del sentiment di mercato. La stabilità del tasso di disoccupazione, insieme alla possibilità di tagli dei tassi, ha creato un ambiente favorevole che ha contribuito alla recenti performance positiva di ADA. Con un equilibrio economico che sembra rafforzare il profilo a rischio delle criptovalute, è lecito attendersi che il valore di Cardano possa continuare a beneficiare di questa spinta, riflettendo le dinamiche più ampie del mercato finanziario globale. Risposta del mercato alle politiche monetarie Negli ultimi giorni, il mercato ha reagito in modo netto e favorevole alle politiche monetarie previste, influenzando significativamente il prezzo di Cardano (ADA). L’atteggiamento degli investitori nei confronti delle politiche della Federal Reserve si fonda su un mix di dati economici recenti e aspettative di un cambiamento nell’orientamento della politica monetaria, che ha spinto molti verso investimenti più rischiosi, come quello nelle criptovalute. La pubblicazione della relazione sui posti di lavoro ha messo in evidenza un rallentamento della crescita occupazionale, evidenziando solo 12.000 nuovi posti creati a ottobre, il valore più basso dal 2020. Questo dato, sebbene preoccupante, è stato accompagnato dalla stabilità del tasso di disoccupazione, che si è mantenuto al 4,1%. La constatazione di un mercato del lavoro stagnante ha portato gli analisti a speculare su una possibile risposta della Federal Reserve, comprendente un abbassamento dei tassi di interesse per stimolare l’economia. Gli investitori, alla luce di queste aspettative, tendono a cercare rifugi in asset più volatili e con maggiori potenzialità di rendimento come ADA. Le previsioni di un imminente abbassamento dei tassi di interesse, in particolare un taglio di 25 punti base, hanno guadagnato slancio, con le probabilità che sono schizzate a un impressionante 98,9%, secondo i recenti dati CME. Questo scenario è fondamentale per promuovere un ambiente “risk-on”, dove gli investitori non solo si sentono più a loro agio nel perseguire rendimenti superiori, ma sono anche più disposti a investire in settori che storicamente comportano un rischio maggiore, come le criptovalute. In un contesto di tassi di interesse in calo, si assiste a un aumento della liquidità nel mercato, che alimenta la propensione per investimenti più aggressivi. Cardano, essendo uno degli altcoin più noti, beneficia direttamente di questo spostamento aspettandosi un flusso di capitali in entrata che ha già cominciato a manifestarsi nel recente rally dei prezzi. Aumenti significativi nei valori delle criptovalute sono stati frequentemente correlati con un contesto di politiche monetarie più accomodanti, e ADA non fa eccezione. La risposta del mercato è quindi un riflesso non solo della salute dell’economia statunitense, ma anche di come gli atteggiamenti delle autorità monetarie possano influenzare le scelte di investimento. L’analisi delle dinamiche attuali dimostra chiaramente come le aspettative legate alla politica monetaria stiano guidando non solo le fluttuazioni immediate dei prezzi di Cardano, ma anche le strategie più ampie degli investitori nel settore delle criptovalute. Prospettive tecniche per ADA nel breve termine Le recenti performance di Cardano (ADA) si inseriscono in un contesto tecnico che favorisce ulteriori guadagni nel breve termine. L’analisi dei dati evidenzia un’importante ripresa, con il prezzo che ha mostrato un incremento superiore al 15,50% dopo aver toccato il supporto della sua trendline ascendente multi-month. Watch these 3 key signals in the months aheadInterestingly, the 200-week EMA, up 35% from the current prices, coincides with ADA’s multi-year descending trendline resistance.This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. Add reaction” language=”Italiano” heading=”h2″],477, il che si tradurrebbe in un incremento del 35% rispetto alla situazione attuale. La vicinanza di questi livelli tecnici suggerisce che ADA potrebbe affrontare un periodo di volatilità man mano che gli investitori si avvicinano a questi punti critici. Il superamento di entrambe le medie mobili potrebbe non solo rinforzare il trend rialzista, ma anche attirare l’attenzione di trader e investitori che cercano di capitalizzare su movimenti di prezzo a breve termine. La storia ha dimostrato che una volta superati tali punti di resistenza, ci si può aspettare una prolungata euforia nel mercato, a condizione che il sentiment generale rimanga favorevole. In aggiunta, la rappresentazione grafica delle medie mobili di ADA evidenzia come il recente aumento di prezzo possa tradursi in un rally sostenuto. Gli indicatori tecnici potrebbero rivelarsi utili per gli investitori, poiché l’analisi dei volumi ha mostrato un aumento significativo durante le recenti fasi rialziste, indicando la volontà dei partecipanti al mercato di scommettere sul potenziale di crescita della criptovaluta. Osservando gli eventi imminenti e i fondamentali del mercato, le aspettative attuali suggeriscono una persistenza di questo momentum positivo, con gli investitori pronti a monitorare attentamente le dinamiche del mercato, il sentiment e le possibili notizie in arrivo. La combinazione di analisi tecnica e fondamentali offre un contesto promettente per ADA, riflettendo un’interessante opportunità per gli investitori a breve termine che cercano di capitalizzare sul potenziale di crescita del token. Conclusione e considerazioni finali Il recente incremento del valore di Cardano (ADA), evidenziato da un aumento del prezzo superiore all’8,50% in un solo giorno, è il risultato di molteplici fattori interconnessi che si intrecciano sia a livello interno che macroeconomico. L’impatto della quarta edizione del Cardano Summit, tenutosi a Dubai, ha sicuramente avuto un ruolo centrale, offrendo spunti innovativi e collaborazioni strategiche che hanno alimentato l’ottimismo tra gli investitori e i trader. In aggiunta, i dati sull’occupazione negli Stati Uniti, che mostrano un tasso di disoccupazione stabile al 4,1%, hanno creato un contesto favorevole per gli asset considerati ad alto rischio, come le criptovalute. La resilienza del mercato del lavoro, nonostante un rallentamento nella crescita dell’occupazione, ha incoraggiato gli investitori a cercare opportunità nel mercato cripto, dove Cardano rappresenta uno dei soggetti più promettenti. L’aspettativa di politiche monetarie più accomodanti, con un possibile abbassamento dei tassi di interesse da parte della Federal Reserve, ha ulteriormente incentivato una spinta verso investimenti più audaci. Dal punto di vista tecnico, ADA sta navigando in un contesto di supporti e resistenze che potrebbe aprire a guadagni supplementari nel breve e medio termine. La combinazione di un aumento della liquidità e la possibilità di superare le medie mobili esponenziali rendono il token un soggetto di interesse per gli investitori e i trader che cercano di capitalizzare su movimenti di mercato rapidi e potenzialmente proficui. Con l’ecosistema di Cardano in continua evoluzione e la proliferazione di collaborazioni strategiche, si delinea un’ottima opportunità per posizionarsi nel mercato cripto. L’interesse crescente nei confronti di ADA riflette una dinamica positiva che potrebbe tradursi in un comportamento robusto del mercato nei prossimi mesi. Mentre gli eventi futuri si profilano all’orizzonte, la comunità cripto rimane vigile e pronta a reagire a nuove informazioni che potrebbero influenzare ulteriormente il valore di Cardano.

