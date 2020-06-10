Direttore Editoriale Assodigitale.it
LATOKEN VCTV elenco dei relatori – Annuncio settimanale (8-12 giugno)

latoken vctv annuncia i nuovi eventi live dal 18 al 22 maggio 1 1160x773 - LATOKEN VCTV elenco dei relatori - Annuncio settimanale (8-12 giugno)

LATOKEN VCTV è una delle principali piattaforme di trasmissione e forum di Venture Capital. Pannelli di discussione relativi a VC, roadshow, gare di lancio, note chiave e brainstorming di modelli di business startup sono ospitati quotidianamente e circa 300 persone guardano ciascuno dello spettacolo.

Oltre 50 manager, investitori e fondatori di VC hanno già partecipato agli eventi LATOKEN VCTV. VCTV sta inoltre trasmettendo in streaming importanti eventi online di settori correlati.

Puoi trovare l’elenco completo degli oratori, guardare gli streaming e fare domanda per presentare il tuo progetto e ottenere lo streaming del tuo evento su http://latoken.com/events/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=assodigitale

latoken vctv elenco dei relatori annuncio settimanale 8 12 giugno - LATOKEN VCTV elenco dei relatori - Annuncio settimanale (8-12 giugno)

L’agenda di questa settimana:

Monday, June 8th

11 am UK time – Keynote by Giampaolo Parigi, Venture Capitalist, Chairman, Single Family Office “How to Raise Capital in the New Normal”

11:45 am UK time – Keynote by Shiv Aggarwal, President at Government Blockchain Association (GBA) | CEO at MyEarth.ld “Decentralised Self-sovereign Identity”

2 pm UK time – Keynote by Callum Laing, Founder & CEO MBH Corporation PLC “How to get tech style growth from old economy businesses”

4 pm UK time – Online Roadshow “Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: WorkTech, EduTech, and RemoteTech”

Tuesday, June 9th

11 am UK time – Keynote by Patrick Sheehan, Managing Partner and Founder at ETF Partners “Sustainability through innovation”

4 pm UK time – Startup Leaders club

5:30 pm UK time – Online Roadshow “Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: AI, Machine Learning, and Data”

Wednesday, June 10th

9:30 am UK time – Keynote by Stanley Wang, Founder at Illuminati Technology Limited “How different types of data sources, ranging from social media to location tracking are going to be used by companies to keep workplaces Covid-19 safe”

1 pm UK time – Online Roadshow “Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: BioTech and MedTech”

4 pm UK time – Online Roadshow “Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Fintech and Blockchain”

5 pm UK time – Keynote by Seth Page, COOThroughPut

5:45 pm UK time – Keynote by Xiaochen Zhang, President, FinTech4Good “How to live with COVID19 through Touchless Economy Innovations”

Thursday, June 11th

1 pm UK time – Online Roadshow “The Laws of Investments during the COVID 19 Pandemic”

2:45 pm UK time – Keynote by Habeeb Syed, Corporate and Securities Partner at B.J. Kang Law, PC

4 pm UK time – Startup Leaders club

7:30 pm UK time – Fireside chat with Daniel Vegue Dominguez, Partner and CSO, Block Asset Management

Friday, June 12th

1 pm UK time –  Keynote by Massimiliano Sulpizi, Founder and Managing Partner at HSMI-Corporate Advisory “How great ideas fail because bad execution”

1:45 pm UK time – Keynote by Marcel Arsenault, CEOPevtro Consulting
4 pm UK time – Online Roadshow “Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Fintech and Blockchain”

6:30 pm UK time – Startup Leaders club

