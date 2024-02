SuperAI, la principale conferenza asiatica sull’intelligenza artificiale, debutta a Singapore

Entrepreneur, venture capital, lives in Lugano, Switzerland. Graduated in Psychology at Padua University. Grew up in management consulting firm, early adopter of blockchain Technology since 2016. Founder and CEO at Luxochain.io, born to trace the value chain and certify authenticity of goods via Digital Product Passports. Davide aims to deliver sustainability, reputation and authenticity into the market, improving transparency towards the consumer. Ambassador of transition from CRM to Customer Collectible Management. Co-founder and Partner: at Iconium - Blockchain Ventures, Blockinvest.it