Direttore Editoriale Assodigitale.it
Bitcoiner, portatore sano di Ethereum e ICO addicted ho iniziato a minare e collezionare…
View Posts

Assodigitale® “Proudly Made in Switzerland”. Direttore Editoriale  della testata è Michele Ficara Manganelli. Assodigitale è una testata editoriale storica del settore Tecnologia & Finanza pubblicata esclusivamente online dal 2004.

#Assodigitale. – Assodigitale News Magazine pubblica (senza periodicità) notizie, guide al consumo ed approfondimenti sul mondo finanziario & tecnologico a 360 gradi con particolare attenzione agli ambiti Fintech e Criptovalute.
Assodigitale® è un marchio registrato worldwide. © COPYRIGHT 2019

SUSTAINABLE INVESTING SUMMER COURSE 2022 ON TOUR

NN Investment Partners’ third Sustainable Investing Summer Course

Get ready to join us for NN Investment Partners’ third Sustainable Investing Summer Course. Taking place between 24 August and 5 October, several leading academics will share their knowledge in lectures on key sustainability trends impacting the decisions being made by governments and companies as well as asset owners and investors.

Our third Sustainable Investing Summer Course is rapidly approaching, and this year it’s going on tour around the world. You can follow all the action live online or watch a replay when it suits you.

A better future

This year’s course focuses on fostering the transition towards a more sustainable economy, including some of the governance implications of this transition and how to navigate some of the short- and long-term trade-offs involved in securing a better future.

▷▷▷ Ti potrebbe interessare, clicca qui:  Ascofind e i bisogni degli italiani: consulenza finanziaria al Forum di Palazzo Mezzanotte

This year, our summer course is going on tour around the world: broadcasting lectures live from renowned universities in Europe, Asia and the United States. The following high-quality speakers are lined up to talk about a wide range of thought-provoking topics that are hugely pertinent to any investor interested in sustainability:

Register here

▷▷▷ Ti potrebbe interessare, clicca qui:  La School of Management dell’Università LUM reagisce al Covid

We’ll be updating our summer course website with all the latest information and replays of events after they’ve taken place. Stay tuned!

▷▷▷ Ti potrebbe interessare, clicca qui:   "Epic Fail" un progetto giovane su Produzioni dal Basso con BPER Banca

Please register to attend the course to hear the latest academic thinking about sustainability.

About nn ip

Managing assets responsibly. Because it matters and it works.

As a responsible investor, we aim to improve our clients’ returns and the world we live in. We do this by looking beyond financial performance, because the people we work for and with represent more than the investments we manage.

[flexy_breadcrumb]

Paolo Brambilla, bocconiano, ha seguito il mondo economico-finanziario per molti anni. Consigliere dell'Ordine dei Giornalisti di Lombardia, scrive di finanza, cultura e innovazione digitale su varie testate. E' direttore responsabile di LMF La Mia Finanza www.lamiafinanza.com e dirige l’Agenzia di stampa Trendiest Media www.trendiest-news.com. E' editor in chief di www.assodigitale.it Rotariano, è stato Assistente del Governatore del Distretto 2041.