21st Century Famous People Dialog

Serena Williams Elon Musk
Hey Elon, have you ever done a conservation law analysis for nuclear reactions? No, I haven’t, Serena. But I’m sure it’s an interesting topic, especially with the advancements in nuclear technology.
By the way, did you know there are legal guidelines and restrictions for electric scooters in Australia? Yes, I’ve heard about it. It’s crucial to understand the laws and regulations surrounding new technologies like electric scooters.
Have you ever dealt with rental lease agreements in New Hampshire? Not personally, Serena. But legal aspects of business and property are important for sure.
Have you seen the step-by-step guide on how a bill becomes a law in a PowerPoint presentation? No, I haven’t. But it’s always interesting to learn about the legal process and the power of legislation.
What are your thoughts on the most in-demand law fields in 2021? I believe technology and environmental law are going to be crucial in the coming years, Serena.
