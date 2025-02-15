AlterEgoGPT. L’incontro con la stampa: modelli linguistici e agenti AI sempre più potenti ridefiniscono i confini dell’intelligenza artificiale (also in English)

AlterEgoGPT

Lo scopo della videoconferenza, realizzata e promossa da AlterEgo GPT, è di dare informazioni di base sugli sviluppi dell’AI e i suoi impatti su sistemi produttivi, imprese, società e vita delle persone.

I “Large Language Models”, introdotti da Giovanni Bonomo, avvocato specializzato in diritto d’autore, diritti digitali, sicurezza dei dati, tutela della privacy e “certified advisor” presso la Camera di Commercio italiana di Dubai, offrono la possibilità di creare agenti autonomi, sempre più simili all’intelligenza umana.

I modelli generalisti stanno per essere soppiantati dagli agenti autonomi. Da questa esigenza nasce AlterEgo.GPT, sul presupposto che l’innovazione e la crescita di professionisti e imprese dipendano dalla valorizzazione della persona.

“Siamo per un approccio umanista dell’AI, per una collaborazione tra intelligenze umane e non umane, ma mai disumane” dichiara l’ideatore e organizzatore dell’evento. “Ciascuno di noi ha sfaccettature diverse: con AlterEgoGPT intendiamo far emergere parti nascoste di noi stessi per migliorare e crescere. Ora possiamo costruire il nostro “avatar digitale” che scrive, pensa e parla come noi (anzi meglio, per la potenza della AI anche generalista), mantenendo lo stile che i nostri clienti già conoscono. AlterEgoGPT è già disponibile anche su WhatsApp e fa concorrenza a ChatGPT di OpenAI!”

L’intervento di Vittorio Napoli, sviluppatore di Alter Ego GPT

AlterEgo GPT nasce anche come suite di tool per l’AI: oltre a una parte di scrittura di articoli (post di blog, descrizioni prodotto, copy per Facebook Ads, Google Ads, etc.) dà la possibilità di generare un testi lunghi, come articoli con topic e keyword, e ottenere bozze o testi già pronti.

“Ma il nostro vero punto di forza sono gli Alter Ego, ossia chatbot personalizzati che possono essere interrogati da qualunque sito (incorporando il chatbot con un link o un widget). Un avvocato, ad esempio, può metterlo all’interno del proprio sito per rispondere agli assistiti o a potenziali clienti. Il “training” (addestramento) del chatbot avviene in modo semplice: basta scrivere un testo, caricare file in PDF, Word, ecc. oppure inserire indirizzi di siti web da cui il bot attinge le informazioni per rispondere e “crescere”, diventando appunto lo Alter Ego sempre presente dell’abbonato proprietario del chatbot”

Vincent Bianchetti: altre funzionalità

In AlterEgoGPT ci sono ulteriori funzionalità rispetto al chatbot: possiamo scrivere di tutto, chiedendo risposte all’AI. Abbiamo la generazione di immagini, con parametri di stile, formato, ambientazione, etc. È possibile anche caricare un documento e chattare con esso o anche indicare un sito web e chattare con i contenuti di quella pagina. Ci sono poi i template già pronti, ad esempio per generare copy pubblicitari per Facebook Ads. Basta specificare qualche informazione e il tool produce varie proposte di testo. Il sistema crea prima i titoli possibili, poi una scaletta, infine i paragrafi. Possiamo modificare il testo con un editor simile a Word e poi esportarlo in vari formati.

Per questo abbiamo adottato l’espressione “MultiMind AI”, sempre in evoluzione.

Applicazioni in campo professionale e impatti sul mondo del lavoro

Cristiano Cominotto, avvocato e giornalista pubblicista, che si occupa da anni di questioni di diritto e nuove tecnologie, ha illustrato gli attuali scenari e i possibili futuri dell’AI nelle libere professioni e nelle imprese. L’Intelligenza Artificiale ne cambierà enormemente il panorama, perché la AI riesce a produrre testi, simulare stili di scrittura e di comunicazione. “Per noi giornalisti sorge la domanda: ma allora, chi scriverà gli articoli? Noi o l’AI?”.

Ci sono questioni di diritto d’autore importantissime: negli Stati Uniti scrittori famosi hanno fatto causa contro alcuni modelli di intelligenza artificiale come ChatGPT, perché l’AI fa “scraping” di tutto il materiale disponibile online, incluse opere protette. Da una parte c’è chi dice che l’AI non dovrebbe usare testi coperti da copyright; dall’altra c’è chi pensa che sia un grande contenitore di conoscenze, come una biblioteca universale. Però importanti autori sostengono che l’AI assorbe anche lo stile personale di uno scrittore, e quindi un utente può “farsi scrivere” un capitolo ad esempio in “perfetto stile Grisham”.

Allo stesso modo, nel diritto del lavoro emergono temi di “bias” nell’uso dell’AI, per esempio nel processo di selezione del personale: se l’algoritmo cerca i dirigenti “più di successo” del passato, finisce per preferire sempre un certo tipo di persona escludendo altri. Ci sono poi software di riconoscimento facciale che valutano motivazione e onestà di un candidato dalla mimica, ma sappiamo che ogni cultura ha una mimica diversa. Quindi si creano discriminazioni.

In definitiva, non possiamo fare a meno dell’AI, perché è un’onda inarrestabile, ma serve un uso etico e occorre capire quali saranno gli sviluppi futuri e come potremo tutelare la persona e la professionalità umana.

Etica e rischio di usi malevoli

“La prima legge del mondo sull’AI, di matrice europea, spinge verso un’intelligenza artificiale antropocentrica”, aggiunge Giovanni Bonomo. “Se l’AI rimane uno strumento nelle mani umane per potenziarci, ne ricavo una visione ottimistica. Credo che la AI serva a farci evolvere e migliorare. Ma è vero, come dice il collega avv. Cominotto, che c’è il problema della creatività. Nei convegni sul diritto d’autore si mostra come l’AI possa creare opere pittoriche, ad esempio, indistinguibili da quelle di un artista umano. Chi è l’autore di quell’opera fatta dalla AI? Il programmatore o chi immette i dati? Ma andando oltre il problema dei diritti d’autore poniamoci fin d’ora la domanda per quando la Intelligenza Artificiale svilupperà anche una sua Coscienza Artificiale. Potrebbe vederci come i peggiori parassiti, tra gli esseri viventi, di questo nostro pianeta già devastato dalle guerre, e cercare di eliminarci”.

Anche rispetto a questa ipotesi la proposta di AlterEgoGPT è diversa e rivoluzionaria: non un AI generalista, ma un sistema che “amplia” le capacità della singola persona, creando un “avatar digitale” personale che aiuti a sviluppare le proprie competenze restando coerenti con il proprio stile, migliorandoci nell’intelligenza, nella creatività, nell’equilibrio interiore.

Vantaggi e svantaggi

“Se è vero che l’AI può fare scraping e riconoscimento facciale, io, come giornalista, vedo un vantaggio e non uno svantaggio. Un pessimo giornalista non diventa bravo grazie all’AI, perché il cuore della professione è saper scegliere gli argomenti, riconoscere ciò che vale. Bisogna anche scongiurare le fake news: servono quindi fonti certe e la sensibilità dell’intelligenza umana per valorizzarle” interviene Paolo Brambilla

“Il tema è delicato” risponde Cristiano Cominotto. “Il problema è capire se ciò che genera l’AI è coperto da diritto d’autore. Se il prompt (la richiesta) è molto elaborato, allora potremmo rivendicare l’autorialità del risultato; se il prompt è banale, no. E poi c’è la questione dello “scraping” di testi e opere coperte dal copyright. Molti artisti temono di venir superati dall’AI in futuro. Lo stesso per cantanti, attori (ci sono modelli in grado di generare voci e volti plausibili). Quindi dobbiamo capire come tutelare la professionalità umana”.

Tornando al discorso “fake news”, Paolo Brambilla aggiunge: “esistono algoritmi in grado di capire se un testo è generato da AI. Esisteranno anche per le immagini? È pensabile?” Vincent Bianchetti: “nella nostra piattaforma abbiamo già uno strumento per controllare se un testo è stato scritto dall’AI. Per immagini o video, al momento no, ma grandi aziende (es. Meta) stanno sperimentando metodi per rilevare contenuti generati artificialmente e contrassegnarli.”

La sicurezza informatica

Gli esperti di sicurezza informatica sono molto preoccupati: già oggi si verificano truffe massicce (persone imitate in videoconferenza, Chief Financial Officer che ricevono ordini da finti superiori, etc.). In campagna elettorale, un video fake con la voce di un politico può circolare, creando gravi danni. Le aziende criminali usano versioni “pirata” dell’AI, non ufficiali, quindi prive di watermark o controlli.

Attualmente Google sta introducendo dei “watermark” digitali nei contenuti generati per riconoscere ciò che è AI. Ma se parliamo di versioni non ufficiali o Open Source, diventa molto più difficile arginare il fenomeno.

Etica, coscienza artificiale e sviluppi futuri

Alessandra Filippi, giornalista, storica ed esperta di geopolitica, pone ai presenti una domanda scomoda: “Siamo davvero sicuri che stiamo costruendo strumenti destinati unicamente a servire l’uomo e a farlo evolvere? Non rischiamo piuttosto di generare un’entità autonoma che ridefinisca il nostro ruolo nel mondo? Ci sono esempi di derive non etiche (anche in ambito militare) e persino uno dei “padri” dell’AI, Geoffrey Hinton, ha lasciato Google per parlare liberamente dei pericoli concreti. Insomma, siamo certi che l’AI rimarrà sotto controllo?” La risposta ad un prossimo incontro sull’argomento a cura di AlterEgoGPT.

Interviene in chiusura Marco Minin (Blockchain & Cryptocurrency) sull’interessantissimo argomento della AI quantistica, ma non resta più tempo per affrontare tale tema.

CONCLUSIONI E SALUTI FINALI (Giovanni Bonomo)

“C’è molto da approfondire: creatività dell’AI, diritti d’autore, etica, questioni militari, scenari futuri. Oggi abbiamo presentato la nostra piattaforma AlterEgo.GPT, che vuole restare “umanista”, cioè potenziare la persona e non sostituirla”. Il dibattito continuerà tra (catastrofisti) apocalittici e (ottimisti) integrati, direbbe Umberto Eco, a fronte delle altre strabilianti novità dell’evoluzione digitale.

A oggi c’è stato un confronto ricco di osservazioni e spunti per un successivo incontro anche universitario se non ancora in videoconferenza.

AlterEgoGPT. The meeting with the press: increasingly powerful language models and AI agents redefine the boundaries of artificial intelligence

The purpose of the videoconference, organized and promoted by AlterEgoGPT on February 11, 2025, is to provide basic information on AI developments and their impacts on production systems, businesses, society, and people’s lives.

The “Large Language Models,” introduced by Giovanni Bonomo, a lawyer specializing in copyright law, digital rights, data security, privacy protection, and a “certified advisor” at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Dubai, offer the possibility of creating autonomous agents, increasingly similar to human intelligence.

Generalist models are about to be supplanted by autonomous agents. From this need arises AlterEgoGPT, based on the premise that innovation and the growth of professionals and businesses depend on the enhancement of the individual.

“We advocate for a humanistic approach to AI, for collaboration between human and non-human intelligences, but never inhumane,” declares the event’s creator and organizer. “Each of us has different facets: with AlterEgoGPT, we intend to bring out hidden parts of ourselves to improve and grow. Now we can build our ‘digital avatar’ that writes, thinks, and speaks like us (indeed better, due to the power of even generalist AI), maintaining the style that our clients already know. AlterEgoGPT is also available on WhatsApp and competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT!“

The intervention of Vittorio Napoli, developer of AlterEgoGPT

“AlterEgoGPT also emerges as a suite of AI tools: in addition to writing articles (blog posts, product descriptions, copy for Facebook Ads, Google Ads, etc.), it allows generating long texts, such as articles with topics and keywords, and obtaining drafts or ready-made texts.

But our real strength lies in the Alter Egos, i.e., personalized chatbots that can be queried from any site (by incorporating the chatbot with a link or widget). A lawyer, for example, can place it on their site to respond to clients or potential clients. The chatbot’s ‘training’ is simple: just write a text, upload PDF, Word files, etc., or enter website addresses from which the bot draws information to respond and ‘grow,’ becoming the ever-present Alter Ego of the subscriber who owns the chatbot.”

Vincent Bianchetti: other functionalities

“In AlterEgoGPT, there are additional functionalities beyond the chatbot: we can write anything, asking for AI responses. We have image generation, with style, format, setting parameters, etc. It is also possible to upload a document and chat with it or even indicate a website and chat with the contents of that page. There are also ready-made templates, for example, to generate advertising copy for Facebook Ads. Just specify some information, and the tool produces various text proposals. The system first creates possible titles, then an outline, and finally the paragraphs. We can edit the text with a Word-like editor and then export it in various formats.

For this reason, we have adopted the expression “MultiMindAI,” always evolving.”

Applications in the professional field and impacts on the world of work

Cristiano Cominotto, a lawyer and publicist journalist who has been dealing with legal and new technology issues for years, illustrated the current scenarios and possible futures of AI in the liberal professions and businesses. Artificial Intelligence will enormously change the landscape because AI can produce texts, simulate writing and communication styles. “For us journalists, the question arises: but then, who will write the articles? Us or AI?

There are very important copyright issues: in the United States, famous writers have sued some artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT because AI does “scraping” of all available online material, including protected works. On one side, some say that AI should not use copyrighted texts; on the other, some think it is a great container of knowledge, like a universal library. However, important authors argue that AI also absorbs a writer’s personal style, so a user can “have a chapter written” in “perfect Grisham style,” for example.

Similarly, in labour law, issues of “bias” in the use of AI emerge, for example, in the personnel selection process: if the algorithm looks for the “most successful” managers of the past, it ends up always preferring a certain type of person, excluding others. There are also facial recognition software that evaluates a candidate’s motivation and honesty from their mimicry, but we know that each culture has different mimicry. Therefore, discriminations are created.

Ultimately, we cannot do without AI because it is an unstoppable wave, but ethical use is needed, and we need to understand what future developments will be and how we can protect the person and human professionalism.”

Ethics and the risk of malicious uses

“The world’s first AI law, of European origin, pushes towards anthropocentric artificial intelligence” adds Giovanni Bonomo. “If AI remains a tool in human hands to enhance us, I derive an optimistic vision from it. I believe that AI serves to make us evolve and improve. But it is true, as colleague lawyer Cominotto says, that there is the problem of creativity. In copyright conferences, it is shown how AI can create pictorial works, for example, indistinguishable from those of a human artist. Who is the author of that work made by AI? The programmer or the one who inputs the data? But going beyond the copyright issue, let’s ask ourselves now the question for when Artificial Intelligence will also develop its own Artificial Consciousness. It could see us as the worst parasites among living beings on this planet already devastated by wars and try to eliminate us.

Even concerning this hypothesis, AlterEgoGPT’s proposal is different and revolutionary: not a generalist AI, but a system that “expands” the individual’s capabilities, creating a personal “digital avatar” that helps develop one’s skills while remaining consistent with one’s style, improving us in intelligence, creativity, and inner balance.”

Advantages and disadvantages

“If it is true that AI can do scraping and facial recognition, I, as a journalist, see an advantage and not a disadvantage. A bad journalist does not become good thanks to AI because the heart of the profession is knowing how to choose topics, recognizing what is valuable. We must also prevent fake news: therefore, certain sources and the sensitivity of human intelligence are needed to enhance them,” intervenes Paolo Brambilla.

“The topic is delicate” responds Cristiano Cominotto. “The problem is understanding if what AI generates is covered by copyright. If the prompt (the request) is very elaborate, then we could claim authorship of the result; if the prompt is trivial, no. And then there is the issue of ‘scraping’ texts and works covered by copyright. Many artists fear being surpassed by AI in the future. The same goes for singers, actors (there are models capable of generating plausible voices and faces). So we need to understand how to protect human professionalism.”

Returning to the “fake news” discussion, Paolo Brambilla adds: “There are algorithms capable of understanding if a text is generated by AI. Will there also be for images? Is it conceivable?” Vincent Bianchetti: “In our platform, we already have a tool to check if a text was written by AI. For images or videos, not yet, but large companies (e.g., Meta) are experimenting with methods to detect artificially generated content and mark them.”

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity experts are very concerned: even today, massive scams occur (people imitated in videoconferences, Chief Financial Officers receiving orders from fake superiors, etc.). In election campaigns, a fake video with a politician’s voice can circulate, causing serious damage. Criminal companies use “pirate” versions of AI, unofficial ones, therefore without watermarks or controls.

Currently, Google is introducing digital “watermarks” in generated content to recognize what is AI. But if we talk about unofficial or Open Source versions, it becomes much more difficult to contain the phenomenon.

Ethics, artificial consciousness, and future developments

Alessandra Filippi, journalist, historian, and geopolitics expert, poses an uncomfortable question to the audience: “Are we really sure we are building tools destined solely to serve humans and make them evolve? Are we not rather at risk of generating an autonomous entity that redefines our role in the world? There are examples of unethical drifts (even in the military field), and even one of the ‘fathers’ of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, left Google to speak freely about concrete dangers. In short, are we sure that AI will remain under control?” The answer at a future meeting on the subject by AlterEgoGPT.

Marco Minin (Blockchain & Cryptocurrency) intervenes in closing on the very interesting topic of quantum AI, but there is no more time to address this issue.

CONCLUSIONS AND FINAL GREETINGS (Giovanni Bonomo)

“There is much to explore: AI creativity, copyright, ethics, military issues, future scenarios. Today we presented our AlterEgoGPT platform, which aims to remain ‘humanistic,’ that is, to enhance the person and not replace them.” The debate will continue between (catastrophists) apocalyptic and (optimists) integrated, as Umberto Eco would say, in light of the other amazing innovations of digital evolution.

To date, there has been a rich exchange of observations and ideas for a subsequent meeting, possibly at a university or still in a videoconference.”